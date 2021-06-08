4 great Father's Day gift ideas for Dad, all under $30

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

With Father's Day just around the corner, it's probably a good time to start thinking about gifts. Luckily, there are tons of super affordable, fun gifts for the dads in your life, ready to be shipped right to your door. If you've been searching for a great present that won't break the bank, check out this list for some ideas to get you started in the right direction.

For The Bearded Dad | Beard Grooming Kit - $22.91 (36% off)

Key features

Best-selling beard conditioner/oil on Amazon

Includes beard conditioner, beard shampoo, beard oil, beard balm, beard brush, beard comb, beard scissor, storage bag, e-book

Formulated to "soften beard and condition skin"

e-book gives advice on beard growing and beard care

Featured five-star review:

"I freaking love this set. I got it for my husband for a Father's Day gift because he is always using my special conditioner on his beard and he is always using and losing my daughters comb set to brush his beard so this kit was literally perfect. It came way faster than expected; less than a four day wait. The packaging was nice and very masculine. The scissors and brushes are both fine. I don't have a beard, but I'm sure these [will] be better than the Hello Kitty set he has been using. The real stars, obviously, are the oils and balm. They smell nice and I'm excited to see how nice they will make my husband's beard look. I'm shocked that for how much I paid this set is as nice as it is, I really wasn't expecting to get such quality stuff. I will buy another kit for my brother's when their birthdays roll around." - Amazon reviewer Kursten

For The Grillmaster | BBQ Gloves, Meat Claws and Digital Instant Read BBQ Thermometer - $18.99

Key features

Includes bbq gloves, meat claws and a bbq thermometer

The glove are made of silicon and are heat resistant

Thermometer features an LCD screen and shows temperatures in either F° or C°

Meat claws are excellent for shredding all types of meat

Featured five-star review:

"The gloves fit perfectly and it wasn’t a struggle to get them on like some silicone gloves I’ve tried. The claws for shredding the meat are well made [but] I haven’t used them yet. I didn’t see this set until after I smoked 70 lbs of pork butt and shredded it by hand! However, it was delivered quickly ... I could not have purchased all three items of the same quality for less. I’m glad I found this set and would recommend it for a gift for yourself or anyone." - Amazon reviewer Sherry

For The Car Guy | CarCome Portable Air Compressor Pump - $24.99

Key features

Inflates tires "from 0 to 35 PSI within 5 minutes"

Features automatic shut off

Built-in LED display and LED emergency light making it easy to use even at night

Includes 4 nozzles good for cars, SUVs, motorcycles, bicycles and balls

Company provides "24-hour customer support and 12 months extended warranty"

Featured five-star review:

"This tire inflator is a must have. It's easy to use and inflates a vehicle tire quickly. I love the size, [it's] portable and convenient to carry around. I just love it and will highly recommend [it] to anyone." - Amazon reviewer Felicia S.

For The Coffee Addict | Takeya Patented Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker - $19.99 (20% off)

Key features

1 quart beverage-maker

"BPA-free Tritan pitcher with an airtight lid and non-slip silicone handle"

Features a fine-mesh coffee filter to keep grounds out of your freshly brewed pot

Available in black, stone, or white

Featured five-star review:

"This Takeya cold brew coffee jug is wonderful! I know a lot of people use Mason jars, however, I wanted something easier to grab from the fridge and more lightweight (and cheaper!). I have used Takeya products before and have been impressed with their durability as well as the easiness of cleaning them. This cold brew jug has only 4 pieces; the jug, the handle, the lid, and the coffee filter. The coffee filter has an extremely fine mesh and it has not let through even the finest of coffee grounds. It is really easy to clean! The filter, after filling it with your favorite coffee (I find non-flavored coffee to taste best during the cold brew process) then screws into the lid. After you have filled up the jug about 85% of the way with filter water, you place the filter (already attached to the lid) into the water-filled jug and screw it on! The coffee will have a great flavor within 8 hours, however, it is most potent by 24hrs and stays fresh up to 72hrs in my opinion. Remember, you are brewing a coffee concentrate as about 1 cup of grounds are used to brew. Mix with 2 parts water or you will... well, be like me that didn't read the directions and was up until 3am with a caffeine high, lol. Overall, I am really pleased with this purchase!" - Amazon reviewer lilibelle