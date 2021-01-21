Volkswagen quietly ended production of the venerable Golf last week for the U.S. market. Of course, the new Mk 8 Golf will continue in other locales, but not here. Instead, Volkswagen is limiting our Mk 8 consumption to the high performance GTI and Golf R. That’s perfectly satisfactory for enthusiasts who wanted one of those anyway, but those wanting a humble Golf won’t see one in 2022.

If you do want a base Golf, VW says it’s produced enough model year 2021 Golfs at the Puebla, Mexico, plant to sustain sales through the end of the year. It’s a simplified Golf this year with only one trim available (Golf TSI). The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, and you can have it with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.

That single trim is a well-equipped one, so the base price isn’t cheap. The manual starts at $24,190, and the automatic at $24,990, both prices including the $995 destination charge. If you want to wait for the Mk 8 GTI and Golf R, Volkswagen confirmed yet again that those models are on track for a 2022 model year launch. We expect them to make their American introductions this fall.