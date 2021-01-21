Official

Say goodbye to the Volkswagen Golf, as production for the U.S. officially ends

The 2021 model year Golf is the last we'll see of VW's base hatchback

Jan 21st 2021 at 10:48AM
Volkswagen quietly ended production of the venerable Golf last week for the U.S. market. Of course, the new Mk 8 Golf will continue in other locales, but not here. Instead, Volkswagen is limiting our Mk 8 consumption to the high performance GTI and Golf R. That’s perfectly satisfactory for enthusiasts who wanted one of those anyway, but those wanting a humble Golf won’t see one in 2022.

If you do want a base Golf, VW says it’s produced enough model year 2021 Golfs at the Puebla, Mexico, plant to sustain sales through the end of the year. It’s a simplified Golf this year with only one trim available (Golf TSI). The 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque, and you can have it with either a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic.

That single trim is a well-equipped one, so the base price isn’t cheap. The manual starts at $24,190, and the automatic at $24,990, both prices including the $995 destination charge. If you want to wait for the Mk 8 GTI and Golf R, Volkswagen confirmed yet again that those models are on track for a 2022 model year launch. We expect them to make their American introductions this fall.

Taking a step back from what’s coming, the discontinuation of the Golf in the U.S. is a huge deal. It’s been sold here since 1974. Volkswagen was kind enough to provide a gallery of images with a Golf from every generation. Flip through the slideshow above to take a trip back in time. You will be missed, Golf.

Volkswagen Golf Information

Volkswagen Golf
