In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They kick things off discussing what they've been driving this week. Greg has been spending time in the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110, and Zac has been driving a pair of super wagons in the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant and 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon. Greg follows that up with an interview of Blake Buettner, the managing editor at Worn & Wound, in the final segment.
Autoblog Podcast #655
Get The Podcast
- iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- What we're driving
- 2021 Land Rover Defender
- 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon
- Watch interview with Worn & Wound managing editor Blake Buettner
Feedback
- Email – Podcast@Autoblog.com
- Review the show on iTunes