2020 Land Rover Defender, a pair of super wagons and watch talk | Autoblog Podcast #655

We chat about our time with some impressive European metal this week

Dec 4th 2020 at 5:29PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Road Test Editor Zac Palmer. They kick things off discussing what they've been driving this week. Greg has been spending time in the 2020 Land Rover Defender 110, and Zac has been driving a pair of super wagons in the 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant and 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S Wagon. Greg follows that up with an interview of Blake Buettner, the managing editor at Worn & Wound, in the final segment.

Autoblog Podcast #655

