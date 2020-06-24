With Opel having moved from GM to PSA, the company is working on replacing its old GM-based models with ones based on platforms shared with Peugeot and Citroen models. The latest is the 2021 Opel Mokka, the previous version of which was identical to the Buick Encore that's still on sale in America. The new one adopts PSA's Compact Modular Platform (CMP), as well as an electric powertrain option. Coupled with cool styling, we're left wishing we were getting one as a next-generation Encore.

The shape is significantly different to the old Mokka/Encore, gaining more of a two-box design, and a low aggressive grille. Surprisingly, it's nearly five inches shorter than the already diminutive previous model. On tight European streets, that's not necessarily a bad thing. The inside looks much more modern than the old version, gaining dual screens for instruments and infotainment, with the infotainment screen canted toward the driver. Dedicated physical shortcut buttons and climate knobs remain. The interior in general looks clean, simple and uncluttered.

Opel has only given details for the Mokka-e electric powertrain so far. It uses a 134-horsepower electric motor that also produces 192 pound-feet of torque. Power is supplied via a 50-kWh battery that's good for a 200-mile range according to the WLTP test cycle. This entire powertrain is identical to that in the Peugeot e-208 and Opel Corsa-e, both of which have the same platform as the Mokka. Gas and diesel engines will also be available, but details haven't been announced.

The Opel Mokka can be ordered by European buyers later this summer with deliveries arriving early next year. There are obviously no plans for an American version, and we wouldn't expect one since it no longer shares components with U.S.-certified cars.

