Does anyone remember the Willy's Wheeler RC car from the '80s, also known as the Honda City Turbo? The originals are tough to come by nowadays, but luckily, there's a brand new version available with new insides.

The new Tamiya Honda City Turbo RC car sits upon the Tamiya WR-02C chassis. The chassis features rear-wheel 2WD with fully independent double wishbone suspension. It also shares the 185mm wheelbase of the original WR-02 chassis. This is an assembly kit, so don't expect to pick one up and start driving right away, but popping wheelies with one of these (which is totally possible thanks to the model's weight distribution and motor) will be all the more satisfying after putting in a little work to make it happen.

Frustratingly, we searched high and low for any indication of how long this thing will last on a charge (for the Japanese version) or with the 4 AA batteries needed to power it (for the American version), but we couldn't find a single thing, official or otherwise. If you've assembled an RC vehicle on the WR-02 chassis or any variant, maybe you can help us with that info below in the comments? Regardless, this looks like a very cool RC construction kit with some serious history behind it. It sure doesn't seem like it, but 1983 was nearly 40 years ago, after all! If you're interested in checking out more info on the car, you can do that at Tamiya's website here. Want to pick one up for yourself? This one is available on eBay for under $200.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.