We’ve recently spent time in the all-electric 2020 Mini Cooper SE, and we’ve found it to be plenty of fun. It packs all the Mini charm with none of the tailpipe emissions. Part of its quirky appeal is its styling, and the top Iconic trim has those funky 17-inch wheels that resemble a U.K. power outlet, ringed in a bright yellow circle. Those wheels, called “Corona Spoke,” are getting a name change. They’re now called “Power Spoke.”

As a Mini spokesperson told CarBuzz, “This was done to ensure Mini remains sensitive to all those experiencing the widespread impacts of Covid-19,” despite the naming coming long before the coronavirus pandemic. Indeed, Mini’s press release from last July applies the “Corona Spoke” name to the asymmetrical, “aerodynamically optimized” alloy wheels. The Monroney sticker for our recent tester also listed the "17" MINI E Corona Spoke 2-tone" wheels.

The name change is a minor footnote in the saga of the coronavirus pandemic, but it's understandable. So with any handwringing over an unfortunate naming coincidence thwarted, we can get back to appreciating the electric Mini for the joy it is. We should note that in addition to being a fun little EV, we also discovered that the Mini SE’s electric range is very conservative — we were able to handily best its 110-mile EPA rating.

