Leather interiors aren't quite as hot as they used to be, but they're also not as rare as you might think. "Rich corinthian leather" is a meme for a reason. Leather is luxury and luxury never goes out of style. If you've been driving around with a leather interior, or even if you just have some leather upholstery you want to keep in tip top condition, this Leather Honey leather conditioner on Amazon is definitely worth taking a look at.

The conditioner has been using the same formula for 50 years, according to the manufacturer. It's meant to "prolong the life of all types of leather," is made right here in the USA, and even comes with a money-back guarantee. It also promises that one treatment will last 6 months! So you won't need to retreat constantly to keep your leather protected.

Leather Honey is the best selling leather care product on Amazon and is sitting at a 4.4 out of 5 star rating with over 7,000 ratings. Amazon reviewer Larry in Lafayette had this to say about the conditioner in his review:

"Leather Honey has a unique effect, making leather somehow feel denser and more hydrated. It is hard to explain, but it is very different than the effect of more lotion-like products, and I've tried a lot of them."

Larry goes on to say a whole lot more about the product, and you can see his entire 5-star review here. Some reviewers do warn that this product can darken some lighter leathers, but most agree that it's still a top-tier conditioner despite this, and it may even be desired for some.

If you're in the market for a new leather conditioner, you can check out this 8oz bottle of Leather Honey right here for just $18.95.

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability is subject to change.