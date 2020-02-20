Transcript: Never get lost with this tech. Ford’s “breadcrumbs” feature helps off-roaders find their way home. Inspiration for this tech came from the German fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” As you drive, Ford’s navigation system drops a digital pin every second and displays them as blue dots on the map. It will show you the exact path you took so you can then follow it back to the asphalt if needed. The breadcrumbs feature is not on all the time and needs to be enabled manually via a settings menu.