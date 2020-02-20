Transcript: Never get lost with this tech. Ford’s “breadcrumbs” feature helps off-roaders find their way home. Inspiration for this tech came from the German fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” As you drive, Ford’s navigation system drops a digital pin every second and displays them as blue dots on the map. It will show you the exact path you took so you can then follow it back to the asphalt if needed. The breadcrumbs feature is not on all the time and needs to be enabled manually via a settings menu.
Thank Hansel & Gretel for Ford's new "breadcrumbs" feature
It's inspired by the 207-year old German fairy tale
Compare the 2020 Ford Ranger side-by-side against similar vehicles
2020 Ford RangerMSRP: $24,410
Autoblog accepts vehicle loans from auto manufacturers with a tank of gas and sometimes insurance for the purpose of evaluation and editorial content. Like most of the auto news industry, we also sometimes accept travel, lodging and event access for vehicle drive and news coverage opportunities. Our opinions and criticism remain our own — we do not accept sponsored editorial.