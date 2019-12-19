It's a car, it's a plane, it's a motorcycle, it's street-legal, and it could be yours.This weird mashup is available now on eBay.

Designed by aircraft engineer Jim Bede, the vehicle initially was known as the Litestar Autocycle, but the the name changed to Pulse Autocycle after Bede sold out to the Owosso Motor Car Company. Owosso built the vehicles from 1984 to 1990. A few hundred are said to have been built.

The rocket-shaped fiberglass body is built around motorcycle mechanicals. Yamaha 400cc and Honda 450cc engines were commonly used. Although there are four wheels, only three are used at a time, as the outrigger wheels don't both touch the ground at the same time. The vehicle is thus registered as a motorcycle.

The two-seat tandem interior is accessed via a sliding canopy. It's equipped with a stereo and air-conditioning.

The buy-it-now price is $39,900, which is down a few thousand from the previous ask. And it sounds as if the seller is open to offers. You're not likely to see another one at your local cars and coffee.

