Motorsports

Corvette Grand Sport will be the 2019 Indy 500 pace car

This is the 30th Chevy pace car

Apr 3rd 2019 at 1:27PM
  • 2019 Indianapolis 500 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport Pace Car
  • Chevrolet named the Corvette the Indy 500 pace car for the 16th time.
  • Image Credit: Chevrolet
For the 30th time, a Chevrolet vehicle will pace the Indianapolis 500. The field at the 103rd running of the illustrious race will see the taillights of a Long Beach Red Metallic 2019 Corvette Grand Sport with two silver racing stripes. This marks the third year in a row a 'Vette will pace the race.

Following a Corvette Grand Sport in 2017 and a Corvette ZR1 in 2018, the Grand Sport returns for the three-peat run. Before that, a Chevrolet Camaro SS 50th Anniversary Edition paced the 100th Indy 500. This is the 16th time a Corvette has commanded the charge during the "The Greatest Spectacle in in Racing."

In addition to the shiny Tintcoat, the Grand Sport wears a unique Indy 500 graphics package. Corvette fanatics remember the Grand Sport is essentially a Z06 without the extra power. It features a performance suspension with Magnetic Ride Control, a carbon fiber ground effects package, competition sport bucket seats, and Brembo carbon ceramic brakes behind 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels. Its 6.2-liter LT1 V8 makes 460 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque, and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

As of yet, Chevy has not announced who will drive. Catch the pace car in action on Sunday, May 26.
