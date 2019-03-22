You can buy a Hertz 100th Anniversary Chevy Corvette Z06 now

Hertz's special-edition 100th Anniversary Chevrolet Corvette Z06 rentals have done their time at the possibly abusive hands of rental drivers, and now it's time to release them into the wild. After not even a full year of rental availability, these rare black-and-yellow sports cars will be sold to the public.
In August of 2018, Hertz announced it was introducing 100 special-edition Z06 models to its lineup across the United States. They built 100 as a celebration of 100 years of service. It headlined Hertz's "Adrenaline" lineup, which also includes the base Corvette Stingray, the Chevrolet Camaro SS, the Mustang GT, and the Dodge Challenger.
Although it is a branded car, the yellow paint with black stripes, black wheels, and black accents looks great and isn't that dissimilar from the colorway Chevy launched the car in. Inside, each Z06 is outfitted with black leather interior with yellow accent stitching and is designated with unique Hertz badging. It also has Competition Sport bucket seats.
There are no changes to the powertrain. The Z06 has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that makes 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque, which is linked to a eight-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.
Hertz did not name a price for these special-edition Z06s, nor did it give an exact date when they would hit the sales network. If interested, contact your local Hertz retailer for more details.
