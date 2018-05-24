2019 Mercedes-Benz E 450 gets updated engine and equipment

The current fifth-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been on sale since 2016. Dubbed the W213 by both the German automaker and Benz enthusiasts, the model comes in a variety of flavors, from a sleek convertible to a 604 horsepower hot rod wagon. For 2019, the E-Class is getting a number of updates. We've already heard about the Mercedes-AMG E 53 and it's new turbocharged inline-six. Today we have details on the new Mercedes-Benz E 450, an updated model that replaces the E 400.
The E450 retains the previous model's turbocharged V6. Power is up 33 horsepower and 15 pound-feet of torque, bringing the engine's total output to 362 horsepower and 369 pound-feet. That leaves a bit of breathing room between the E 450 and the 429 horsepower E 53. The updated E450 models all get Mercedes' 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The new engine will find its way under the hood of the E 450 sedan, coupe, cabriolet and wagon.
Other changes are much more minor. There will be some new and updated drivers assistance features for the car. Much of this debuted a few years back on the 2017 S-Class, a car that debuted after the current E-Class already went on sale. Other changes include a new steering wheel, new wheels and two new trim options.
Pricing will be announced closer to the car's launch this fall.
