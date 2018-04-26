Jaguar's 600-hp XE SV Project 8 is the fastest Jaguar sedan ever

Jaguar is honing its XE SV Project 8 performance version, the car it calls its fastest four-door ever built. The manufacturer says the limited edition, 200mph sedan is almost production-ready, after countless small adjustments.
The XE SV Project 8 will hit production in June. Only 300 of these 600-horsepower super sedans will be built, and they will all be handmade at Coventry's Special Vehicle Operations. Jaguar has also released this short documentary video clip about the project.
Project 8 Vehicle Dynamics Manager David Pook is enthusiastic about fettling with the car as long as it's possible. "The good thing about building only 300 cars, all handmade, is that you can keep developing the car right up to the start of production. And we've done just that."
The recorded 0-60 mph time for the Project 8 is just 3.3 seconds, and it will go all the way to 200 mph. At the Nürburgring Nordschleife last year, it was able to set a four-door production car record time of 7 minutes and 21.23 seconds.
There have been last-minute handling changes to make sure the car is just right, Pook says: "The springs have got stiffer and so have the engine mounts. The suspension arm bushes have changed. The brakes have been refined for the exact pedal feel and performance we want." Constant software modifications have also been made to alter the XE SV Project 8's responses. "It's certainly even faster, better handling and more responsive than it was six months ago. All that effort has been worth it."
The car comes highly adjustable, as the ride height, camber, front splitter and rear wing setups can be altered. The stock tires are Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s on forged 20-inch wheels, and even the wheel bearings are ceramic! Front uprights, two-part upper wishbones, balljoints in place of rubber bushes, twin coil springs, dampers, lower suspension bushes, anti-roll bars and latest specification carbon ceramic brakes are all Project 8 specific, and the only bits lifted from the standard XE are the aluminum roof and front door skins. The vented bonnet and flared front wings and bumpers are carbon.
One can also order the Project 8 with or without a rear seat, to save weight. Jaguar prices the Project 8 from £149,995 in the UK, or $210,000.
