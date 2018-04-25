2019 VW Jetta has come a long way from the 1980 original

On top of being more powerful, the new Jetta is more efficient. Most of this is engine advancements, but also transmission improvements going from a 5-speed manual to a 6-speed, and from a measly 3-speed auto to an 8-speed. That helps the new, bigger Jetta eke out a massive 13 more mpg combined than the lightweight 1980.Another interesting change is what convenience features have changed over the years. Of course, things such as air conditioning became standard, as well as cruise control -- something not offered at all on the old Jetta. At least the old Jetta had one feature the new one doesn't: a cigarette lighter. Of course, the new Jetta gives us cupholders, so that's probably worth it.To see all the changes, check out the table below, and see both cars in action in the video at the top.