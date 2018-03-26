Watch a Russian avalanche bury cars

The weird thing about the snow on Mount Elbrus, and also at another Russian ski resort in Sochi, was that it is an orange hue, causing some to compare it to skiing on Mars; it's not just a weird filter on the videos and images. One explanation given for the phenomenon was that sand and pollen from the Sahara desert has traveled all the way to Russia, coloring the snow.
Video shows massive avalanche rumbling down a mountain in Russia. Fifteen cars were buried by the avalanche, and nobody was injured, according to officials. https://t.co/sWnbIimP1t pic.twitter.com/ETS0P1HVL9— ABC News (@ABC) March 25, 2018
Another view of the snow avalanche on Mt Elbrus, Caucasus, SW Russia yesterday, March 24. Note the reddish hue of snow due to deposited Saharan dust. Report via partners @cycloneorhodes pic.twitter.com/WW4Ucvuf7g— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) March 25, 2018
