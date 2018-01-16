We obsessively covered the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

Mercedes brought along its luxurious G-Class SUV, Volkswagen looks to entice sedan buyers with a brand-new Jetta, and Infiniti and Lexus pulled the covers of some hot new concept vehicles. And there's plenty more where those came from. Check out all of our Detroit Auto Show coverage down below, and stay tuned for more as news continues to flow out of the halls of Cobo Center.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: designing a stout icon without reinventing the wheel
- Brett Berk
- 6 hrs ago
Mercedes has to be extremely careful when redesigning such an important nameplate.
2019 VW Jetta's low price, new features key to brand's U.S. strategy
- Sven Gustafson
- 8 hrs ago
Out of 6.23 million global sales last year, the U.S. was a drop in the bucket. VW is bent on changing that.
Automakers' investments in EVs and hybrids — at least $90 billion
GM sees 'strong year' in 2018, then gold in Chevy Silverado for 2019
2019 Ram 1500: FCA design boss discusses truck's 'well-dressed' new look
- Brett Berk
- 10 hrs ago
An all-new Ram pickup has to fit in with the heritage of the vehicle.
2019 Jeep Cherokee revealed | All-new engine, refreshing new face
- Reese Counts
- 19 hrs ago
Far less polarizing than before.
2018 Technology of the Year Award | We chat with Lexus about the LC 500h's hybrid system
- John Beltz Snyder
- 1 day ago
Learn more about the technology, and what it means for the future of Lexus and Toyota.
Fiat Chrysler CEO: No plans to sell brands to Chinese
i8 Coupe update leads BMW's electric charge at NAIAS
- John Beltz Snyder
- 1 day ago
By 2025, BMW is planning to offer 25 electrified models.
BMW X2 brings a sporty look to crossover lineup
- John Beltz Snyder
- 1 day ago
It goes on sale in March.
2019 Hyundai Veloster | Overdue overhaul, and this just in: N
- Jonathon Ramsey
- 1 day ago
Hyundai introduces the 2019 Veloster, with massaged sheetmetal, a brand new interior, and more power for the base model.
2019 Hyundai Veloster N revealed with 275 horsepower
- Autoblog Staff
- 1 day ago
It's coming to dealers late this year.
2019 Kia Forte revealed | Bigger interior, Stinger-ish styling and 35 mpg
- Joel Stocksdale
- 1 day ago
Kia is aiming for 35 mpg overall.
Acura 2019 RDX Prototype | New era for a popular crossover
- Sven Gustafson
- 1 day ago
It closely presages the production version, which comes out midyear.
Nissan Xmotion SUV concept | Like a Japanese landscape, complete with koi
- Antti Kautonen
- 1 day ago
The interior is meant to evoke images of a Japanese landscape — complete with a virtual Koi carp.
Honda, Volvo, Lincoln are North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year
- John Beltz Snyder
- 1 day ago
Kia Stinger and Alfa Romeo Stelvio were among the runners-up.
2019 VW Jetta interior is roomier, snazzier yet still a bit cheap
- James Riswick
- 1 day ago
Taking a look inside Volkswagen's biggest U.S. seller
Lexus LF-1 Limitless luxury crossover concept is an intergalactic flagship
- Antti Kautonen
- 1 day ago
A "molten katana" design language dresses the Lexus with no limits.
2019 Toyota Avalon revealed | Bigger, sleeker and loads more tech
- James Riswick
- 1 day ago
This is not grandpa's plain-jane Avalon.
Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept shows a future with variable compression
- John Beltz Snyder
- 1 day ago
Its "human-machine interface" provides guided meditation.
Mercedes-AMG 53 | Inline-six turbo hybrid and a bounty of tech
2019 Ram 1500 finally revealed | All new, from headlights to hybrid system
- Reese Counts
- 1 day ago
There's a mild-hybrid system under the hood.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class | Modern thinking inside the box
- Joel Stocksdale
- 1 day ago
It should be a much better on-road driver, and still plenty capable off road.
2019 VW Jetta revealed | More tech, less Teutonic
- Alex Kierstein
- 1 day ago
Digital Cockpit and lots of driver assistance tech.
2019 Ford Bullitt Mustang: All the details of the new performance icon
- Alex Kierstein
- 2 days ago
A horsepower bump is the least obvious change.
2019 Ford Ranger: Are other diesel and gasoline V6 engines possible?
- Alex Kierstein
- 2 days ago
The 2.3-liter EcoBoost should be pretty good. But what else might Ford throw under the hood?
2019 Ford Ranger photographed in the wild — and its colors are revealed
2019 Ford Ranger trim levels — here's how they compare
- Jeremy Korzeniewski
- 2 days ago
XL, XL Chrome, STX, XLT, XLT Chrome, XLT Sport, Lariat, Lariat Chrome, and Lariat Sport. The gang's all here!
2019 Ford Ranger revealed | Tough-looking, turbocharged and high-torque
- Reese Counts
- 2 days ago
Chevy and Toyota have a new competitor.
2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 | 100 years old and all new
- Reese Counts
- 2 days ago
Now with added aluminum.
Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept shows its face
- Joel Stocksdale
- 4 days ago
The front of the Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept was revealed in a new image published by Infiniti in a sales press release. It's a slinky four-door sedan.
2018 Volkswagen Passat GT will show off a sportier look in Detroit
- Alex Kierstein
- 4 days ago
The Passat GT is aimed squarely at the U.S. of A. with about 20 updates, mostly cosmetic.
New Honda Insight details emerge ahead of NAIAS debut
- John Beltz Snyder
- 5 days ago
It's set to go on sale later this year.
2019 Ford Edge ST: Crossover gets hot-hatch thinking, more tech
- Jonathon Ramsey
- 5 days ago
The 2019 Ford Edge gets a little more power, more technology, and a 335-hp ST version tuned by Ford Performance.
2019 Mini Cooper gets updated, becomes even more British
- Joel Stocksdale
- Jan 9, 2018
They may be taking this British thing too far.
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class gets a little more luxurious
- Joel Stocksdale
- Jan 9, 2018
For when your luxury needs a little more luxury.
2018 Ford F-150 diesel specifications revealed
- Joel Stocksdale
- Jan 8, 2018
According to Ford, the diesel F-150 will have a payload capacity of 2,020 pounds and a tow rating of 11,400 pounds.
Toyota Avalon gets sequential taillights, with a twist
- Joel Stocksdale
- Jan 5, 2018
It might be the coolest thing ever on an Avalon.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class revealed in leaked photos
- Joel Stocksdale
- Jan 4, 2018
It still looks like a G-Class.
2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class: Off-road details, more pics revealed
- James Riswick
- Jan 3, 2018
"We swear, the new G is still a serious off-roader."
Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept is a swoopy luxury sedan (UPDATE)
- Joel Stocksdale
- Jan 3, 2018
Now we know what that designer meant about a "long cabin."
GAC Motor bringing U.S.-aimed EV concept to Detroit auto show
- John Beltz Snyder
- Dec 22, 2017
The GAC GS8 SUV will probably be the brand's first U.S. offering.
Insight? Civic? Accord? We need some Clarity: Honda’s hybrid hierarchy
- John Beltz Snyder
- Dec 19, 2017
Keeping the Honda hybrids (and EVs) straight.
Honda Insight hybrid is back, as a 5-passenger upscale sedan
- John Beltz Snyder
- Dec 19, 2017
It's a far cry from the original, and hopefully far better than the second generation.