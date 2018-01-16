Detroit

We obsessively covered the 2018 Detroit Auto Show

ICYMI, here's a recap of all our coverage — with plenty more to come

Jan 16th 2018 at 5:45PM
Yes, the 2018 Detroit Auto Show is a showcase for the latest and greatest American pickup trucks, like the 2019 Ford Ranger, 2019 Ram 1500, and 2019 Chevy Silverado. But that doesn't mean there isn't anything to interest those with nothing to haul.

Mercedes brought along its luxurious G-Class SUV, Volkswagen looks to entice sedan buyers with a brand-new Jetta, and Infiniti and Lexus pulled the covers of some hot new concept vehicles. And there's plenty more where those came from. Check out all of our Detroit Auto Show coverage down below, and stay tuned for more as news continues to flow out of the halls of Cobo Center.

Detroit

A status symbol of haute bourgeois boulevardierism gets a redo.

Mercedes has to be extremely careful when redesigning such an important nameplate.

Detroit

We chat with VW's North American CEO about the car and its MQB platform.

Out of 6.23 million global sales last year, the U.S. was a drop in the bucket. VW is bent on changing that.

Detroit

Look out, Tesla. "We're all in. The only question is, will the customers be there with us?"

Everybody's getting in the game.

Detroit

Positive outlook sends shares up

Detroit

'We’re in the middle of a truck war. And the public wins.'

An all-new Ram pickup has to fit in with the heritage of the vehicle.

Detroit

Jeep's midsizer looks much like its big brother, the Grand Cherokee.

Far less polarizing than before.

Video

Jeff Bracken, Lexus Group Vice President and General Manager, accepted the award at NAIAS.

Learn more about the technology, and what it means for the future of Lexus and Toyota.

Detroit

Sergio Marchionne: "We're not going to break up anything; Jeep could double FCA profit

Detroit

More range, more power, and a "Coupe" badge.

By 2025, BMW is planning to offer 25 electrified models.

Detroit

Based on the X1, it's a sleek compact

It goes on sale in March.

Official

Here's the breakdown on a restrained refresh.

Hyundai introduces the 2019 Veloster, with massaged sheetmetal, a brand new interior, and more power for the base model.

America's first N Hyundai

It's coming to dealers late this year.

Detroit

It at least will probably get the efficiency part right

Kia is aiming for 35 mpg overall.

Detroit

It closely presages the production version, which comes out midyear.

Detroit

The three-row SUV is a preview for Nissan's future design.

The interior is meant to evoke images of a Japanese landscape — complete with a virtual Koi carp.

Detroit

The NACTOY winners were announced at the Detroit Auto Show.

Kia Stinger and Alfa Romeo Stelvio were among the runners-up.

Detroit

All-new, not-especially-compact sedan should be more appealing than its predecessor

Taking a look inside Volkswagen's biggest U.S. seller

Detroit

If the plush interior isn't comfy enough, it can book a hotel for you.

A "molten katana" design language dresses the Lexus with no limits.

Detroit

First Toyota to come with Apple CarPlay and adaptive suspension

This is not grandpa's plain-jane Avalon.

Detroit

New engine and ProPilot technologies in a sleek package

Its "human-machine interface" provides guided meditation.

Detroit

429 horsepower for the CLS, E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet.

Detroit

Here are photos, specs, and everything we know

There's a mild-hybrid system under the hood.

Detroit

Bigger, roomier, stronger and lighter, it retains its off-roading cred.

It should be a much better on-road driver, and still plenty capable off road.

Detroit

Digital Cockpit and lots of driver assistance features are wrapped in new sheetmetal.

Digital Cockpit and lots of driver assistance tech.

Detroit

Not only does it build off of awesome heritage, it's more powerful.

A horsepower bump is the least obvious change.

Detroit

There’s a diesel engine we think could show up on a future Ranger variant.

The 2.3-liter EcoBoost should be pretty good. But what else might Ford throw under the hood?

Detroit

These people look like they're having a lot of fun.

Video

No cost or features details yet, but here's a cool tour of what they'll look like.

XL, XL Chrome, STX, XLT, XLT Chrome, XLT Sport, Lariat, Lariat Chrome, and Lariat Sport. The gang's all here!

Detroit

Chevy Colorado and Toyota Tacoma face some Ford Ranger danger.

Chevy and Toyota have a new competitor.

Detroit

Like a rock. A big, steel rock. With some aluminum. And a diesel engine.

Now with added aluminum.

Detroit

Now we can see it from the back AND the front

The front of the Infiniti Q Inspiration Concept was revealed in a new image published by Infiniti in a sales press release. It's a slinky four-door sedan.

Detroit

GTI looks, with venerable VR6 power.

The Passat GT is aimed squarely at the U.S. of A. with about 20 updates, mostly cosmetic.

Detroit

We've got a better sense of what's under the hood and in the cabin.

It's set to go on sale later this year.

Detroit

Ford Performance tunes its first SUV

The 2019 Ford Edge gets a little more power, more technology, and a 335-hp ST version tuned by Ford Performance.

Official

Check out those Union Jack taillights

They may be taking this British thing too far.

Official

Grand Edition makes a grand entrance at Detroit this year

For when your luxury needs a little more luxury.

Official

A frugal and torquey Ford.

According to Ford, the diesel F-150 will have a payload capacity of 2,020 pounds and a tow rating of 11,400 pounds.

Teased

They're quite unlike anyone else's.

It might be the coolest thing ever on an Avalon.

Detroit

No camouflage here

It still looks like a G-Class.

Detroit

Ladder frame and three diff locks are maintained along with massive clearance

"We swear, the new G is still a serious off-roader."

Detroit

The shape seems perfect for a hatchback

Now we know what that designer meant about a "long cabin."

Official

The whole lineup is coming too.

The GAC GS8 SUV will probably be the brand's first U.S. offering.

Green

Putting Honda's electrified vehicles in their places.

Keeping the Honda hybrids (and EVs) straight.

Detroit

Honda revives the nameplate with a prototype for the Detroit Auto Show

It's a far cry from the original, and hopefully far better than the second generation.

 
