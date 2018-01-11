2019 Ford Edge ST: Crossover gets hot-hatch thinking, more tech

Ford product planners sent the engineering wonks in Ford Performance a key to the Ford Edge, and they responded the only way they know how: with the brand new Ford Edge ST. It's the first Ford SUV to get the ST treatment, and it joins a refreshed Edge lineup with a little more power, a lot more technology, and upgraded equipment.
The tweaked 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Edge ST makes 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, increases of 20 hp and 30 pound-feet over the current Edge Sport AWD with the same engine. Standard all-wheel drive works with an ST-tuned suspension to get power down. The entire 2019 Edge range comes equipped with a new eight-speed automatic transmission, but the ST trim gets paddle shifters and a Sport mode that alters shift points (as well as engine braking and throttle response). Buyers can add an optional performance brake package.
Beyond the badge, exterior identifiers are a mesh grille, deeper side skirts, and exclusive 21-inch wheels. The seats get extra bolstering and an ST badge, which also appears on the steering wheel.
Tweaks across the model line mean every Edge gets a wider grille flanked by full LED headlights and topped by a wider, redesigned hood. The standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost underneath puts out five more horsepower, for 250 hp total (we're assuming that's on the same 93 octane the current Edge uses to get its 245 hp) and returns better, but undisclosed, gas mileage. The eight-speed auto comes with stop/start. Interior designers freed up space with a revised center console featuring a rotary gearshift dial, making room for an optional wireless charging pad. A Bang & Olufen 12-speaker audio system is also on the options sheet.
Ford puts an emphasis on the ST's safety tech, such as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering. Evasive steering assist helps a driver avoid a collision with "steering support" to get around an obstacle in the case of imminent impact. When an accident does happen, post-collision braking automatically applies "moderate" brake pressure after a collision.
Expect the Edge ST next week at the Detroit Auto Show, and in Ford showrooms by summer.
Related Video:
The tweaked 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 in the Edge ST makes 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque, increases of 20 hp and 30 pound-feet over the current Edge Sport AWD with the same engine. Standard all-wheel drive works with an ST-tuned suspension to get power down. The entire 2019 Edge range comes equipped with a new eight-speed automatic transmission, but the ST trim gets paddle shifters and a Sport mode that alters shift points (as well as engine braking and throttle response). Buyers can add an optional performance brake package.
Beyond the badge, exterior identifiers are a mesh grille, deeper side skirts, and exclusive 21-inch wheels. The seats get extra bolstering and an ST badge, which also appears on the steering wheel.
Tweaks across the model line mean every Edge gets a wider grille flanked by full LED headlights and topped by a wider, redesigned hood. The standard 2.0-liter EcoBoost underneath puts out five more horsepower, for 250 hp total (we're assuming that's on the same 93 octane the current Edge uses to get its 245 hp) and returns better, but undisclosed, gas mileage. The eight-speed auto comes with stop/start. Interior designers freed up space with a revised center console featuring a rotary gearshift dial, making room for an optional wireless charging pad. A Bang & Olufen 12-speaker audio system is also on the options sheet.
Ford puts an emphasis on the ST's safety tech, such as adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go and lane centering. Evasive steering assist helps a driver avoid a collision with "steering support" to get around an obstacle in the case of imminent impact. When an accident does happen, post-collision braking automatically applies "moderate" brake pressure after a collision.
Expect the Edge ST next week at the Detroit Auto Show, and in Ford showrooms by summer.
Related Video: