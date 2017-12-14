CAD renderings appear to show new mid-engine Chevy Corvette

Thanks to some very well-informed members over at Corvetteforum.com, we have what looks like genuine CAD renderings of the next-generation mid-engine Chevy Corvette. You guys called it when you said these would be up on Autoblog in the next few hours. We always appreciate your finds. The images appear to show the car's sub-structure and engine, giving us our our first look under the skin. We can't confirm if these are real, but someone would have to go through a hell of a lot of effort to fake this.
Given the quality, it appears these are photos from a computer screen. Presumably GM has some lockdown on screenshots. User firebirdfan breaks down the photos pretty well. The transverse leaf spring appears to be gone, replaced by coils. The suspension look beefy, though it's hard to tell if the car uses spool-valve or magnetorheological dampers. Firebirdfan says the front control arms are similar to those on the current Corvette.
The engine seems to eschew any means of forced induction, meaning it's likely the LT1 that powers the current C7 Corvette Stingray. If this is really the C8, look for more powerful variants somewhere down the line. The exhaust manifold is short and compact while the transaxle appears to be quite large. The front brakes are also large and appear to have six-piston fixed calipers.
Further details can be found in the forum where users are far more educated about the inner workings of the Corvette than we are. We still don't have any official confirmation that the car exists, but few people should have any doubt that this car is coming.
Related Video:
Given the quality, it appears these are photos from a computer screen. Presumably GM has some lockdown on screenshots. User firebirdfan breaks down the photos pretty well. The transverse leaf spring appears to be gone, replaced by coils. The suspension look beefy, though it's hard to tell if the car uses spool-valve or magnetorheological dampers. Firebirdfan says the front control arms are similar to those on the current Corvette.
The engine seems to eschew any means of forced induction, meaning it's likely the LT1 that powers the current C7 Corvette Stingray. If this is really the C8, look for more powerful variants somewhere down the line. The exhaust manifold is short and compact while the transaxle appears to be quite large. The front brakes are also large and appear to have six-piston fixed calipers.
Further details can be found in the forum where users are far more educated about the inner workings of the Corvette than we are. We still don't have any official confirmation that the car exists, but few people should have any doubt that this car is coming.
Related Video: