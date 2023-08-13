The best car seat covers for dogs in 2023

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

If you plan on bringing your dog along in the car, you need to make sure they are comfortable. You should also protect your car seats from fur, hair and scratches from your dog. This can be done with a car seat cover that can be placed on the seats in the rear row and will stay in place during car rides. Here are the best car seat covers for dogs for sale on Amazon.

$35.94 at Amazon

Key Features

56 x 60 inches

Waterproof

600D polyester

Scratchproof

Non-slip backing

Machine washable

This Valige God Car Seat Cover measures 56 x 60 inches and is made from 600D Oxford polyester fabric, one of the best quality fabrics out there. This cover is waterproof, scratchproof and has a non-slip bottom that stays in place. It is also machine washable.

$34.99 at Amazon

Key Features

54 x 58 inches

Waterproof

Made with 4 layers of fabric

PVC backing

2 seatbelt openings

Can fit in the trunk

Velcro opening

This URPOWER Dog Seat Cover is 54 x 58 inches and is made from four layers of 600D Oxford fabric. It has a non-slip rubber backing and velcro seat belt openings to strap the dog in or passengers. This cover is waterproof, scratchproof and can fit in the trunk if needed.

$37.79 at Amazon

Key Features

50.6 x 69.9 inches

4 layers of protection

Waterproof

Scratch-resistant

Easy to clean

Compatible with most cars

This Giomoc Dog Car Seat Cover For Back Seat will fit in the rear row of cars, SUVs, trucks and limousines. Not only is it suitable for your pets, but for your cargo as well. It comes with an added storage pocket, quick-release buckles, two seat anchors and velcro seatbelt openings.

$59.90 at Amazon

Key Features

54 x 58 inches

Seat belt included

Anti-shock

4 layers and topped with PVC

Waterproof

Anti-slip backing

This Meadowlark Premium Hammock Dog Car Seat Cover is made with high-quality polyester that will prevent hair, fur, scratches, dirt and water from getting onto your seats. The middle zipper allows you to place a passenger in the backseat while the cover is installed and give your pet some company in the car.

$109.00 at Amazon

Key Features

Patented split technology

7-layer construction

Quilted fabric

Heavy-duty straps and seat anchors

Waterproof

Non-slip bottom

The 4Knines Dog Seat Cover has a patented split design that allows the center armrest to fold down. This cover has a seven-layer construction that is waterproof with a non-slip bottom layer. It also comes with velcro seat belt openings, sturdy seat anchors and UV-coated straps.

How to choose the right car seat cover

Before buying a car seat cover for your dog, you have to be sure it will fit in your backseat. Exact measurements of each cover are included in their product descriptions and make sure you measure your backseat to make sure it’s compatible.

Car seat cover vs car dog seat

A car dog seat can take up a single seat or strap in the dog to the rear row and keep them comfortable during drives. Car seat covers for dogs sometimes have a seatbelt for the dog but cover the rear seats similar to a hammock. Car dog seats have strict weight and size limits while car seat covers can fit dogs of any size.