Left your pet turtle or your 'fart sensor' in an Uber? It's been found!

Once each year, the good folks at Uber release a compilation of items that their passengers left behind in the back of its cars. Let’s hear it if you support declaring that event a national holiday.

The hardest part is deciding what to eliminate. You gotta include the live turtle and the packet of Benihana garlic butter. A thong, the results of a paternity test, a WWE championship belt, and a “fake butt” (no further details about that) are also must-haves. A rat skeleton. A candle that says ‘See you in court.’ A leaf. And a "fart sensor." Finally, one would think it'd be hard to forget ... a Jeep engine.

Of course, the usual suspects are there as well. Wallets, phones, headphones, clothes, books, all kinds of commonalities. But food is often left in the car, perhaps as an offering for the driver: a smoked pork belly, cheese, a burrito, lots of cookies, a tray of meat pie, oysters. Uber’s been listing its Lost and Found Index for eight years with 2024 being the latest. Among the finds from last year were some exceptional discoveries, such as a pound of fake blood; Britney Spears perfume; a copy of Shakespeare’s “Taming of the Shrew”; and our personal favorite, a Danny DeVito Christmas ornament.

In the current compilation, Miami has ascended to the top as the most “forgetful” city, up from sixth place last year, with Los Angeles and Atlanta following closely behind. The index also revealed the most forgetful day of the year was January 21, and the most forgetful time was between 9 and 10 pm. Mini Cooper owners proved to be the most forgetful, leaving their keys behind more often than others. Uber does maintain a Help Page with instructions on retrieving lost belongings, assuming that the owners aren’t too embarrassed to claim them.

A partial list of items left behind in an Uber:

Frontal hair toupee

Hot sauce and a breathalyzer

I left a leaf in your car that’s much needed

Two containers with spiders in them

A Beyoncé fold up fan

A tray of meat pie

Ceramic cat

Jar of oysters

A personalized blanket with a picture of me and my dog

Small rat skeleton prop

Candle that says ‘See you in court’

A fake tooth / retainer (it’s a really small plastic piece with a fake tooth in it)

Gray tub of surgical implants

Police-grade handcuffs

My live pet animal turtle

Waist beads and a burrito steamer

I left expensive blueberries that are special that I need that the store is completely out of. There’s two packages that I absolutely need.

My girlfriend’s pregnant pills

Small box containing a gnome.

Standup paddleboard paddle

Painting from SeaWorld. It was wrapped up in a roll and I love it.

A playbill from the Spamalot show at the Kennedy Center

My robot

Benihana garlic butter

Contraceptive Plan B from Costco and a BaBylissPRO massager machine

A panic button

A spear and a furry fox tail

Taylor Swift autograph. Framed!!!!

Fart sensor

Bravo Con wristband

A #bestdayever foam sign

3 feathers

Fake butt

Poster of Hillary Clinton

Panty liner and 1,000 bucks. That’s all I can remember

Some lotion or my thong

Meditation crystals

Undergarments, bread, pack of ham and mayo

Cardboard cut out panda

Street sign saying ‘She’s drunk’ and a picture frame

My father’s beard softener

Big sentimental carrying jug

Paternity test

WWE championship belt

Harry Potter wand engraved with name ‘Alexander’

Large sticker with a dancing cartoon cat that says ‘Spanky Fest’ on it

I might have left my garden fence in the trunk.

Jeep Liberty engine. Please call me