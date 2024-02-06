Genesis rolls out beefy GV70 Snow concept at St. Moritz

The White Turf in St. Moritz is a massive winter party for well-heeled families and their horses, combining snow sports like Skijoring with racing and other events. Genesis is using this year’s event to reveal the GV70 Snow, a beefier concept version of the SUV.

Genesis built the Snow in partnership with Delta 4x4, a European off-road parts retailer. It comes with two 40-inch LED light bars and a lift kit for better ground clearance. The fenders are wider to fit the GF Goodrich K02 265/60R18 tires. Klassik B Rugged Wheels and a set of Baja Design Fog Lights complete the look. It also sports a set of bespoke Anavon skis.

The GV70 got mild updates for 2024, including new wheel designs and more safety tech for some models. Genesis didn’t say which powertrain the Snow features, but the American SUV is available with a turbocharged 2.5-liter engine making 300 horsepower and 375 pound-feet of torque or a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 making 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. In Europe, it gets the base four-cylinder and a 207-horsepower 2.2-liter diesel.

Though it’s unlikely to go on sale, the Snow could be a popular upgrade in North America, where “safari-style” off-roaders and overlanding packages are becoming increasingly popular. That said, the GV70’s athleticism and styling lend themselves far more to on-road cruising than bashing around on a trail, though this is the second concept the automaker has developed with Delta 4x4. The first was a more rugged-looking concept with matte black paint.

The automaker also pitted its electric GV60 SUV against a trotter horse at the event, tying the first race and barely winning the second. It also gave away a car for the weekend and a stay at its Motor Switzerland partner hotel. People can also test drive Genesis vehicles on weekends through February 18.