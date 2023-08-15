Faraday Future finally delivers first production FF 91 electric SUV

It’s been an exceedingly long road, but Faraday Future just announced that it’s delivered the first production FF 91. Actually, it announced it delivered the first “Ultimate AI Techluxury FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance,” but we didn’t realize that was the full name of the car (or cyborg unit?) until today, either.

Faraday Future’s press release is calling its first owners “users and Developer Co-Creators.” That sounds like the owners themselves will be interfacing with the company throughout their time with the car, presumably giving Faraday feedback on their experiences. We know two of these people, one being Rem D Koolhaas, an architect and designer of many things — he’s even dipped a toe into abstract automotive design that’s been featured at the Petersen Automotive Museum. The other is Jason Oppenheim, a real estate agent in L.A., and the last is an unnamed individual who works for L.A.’s Private Collection Motors dealership — the first delivery ceremony is being held at said dealership.

We’re not sure of the exact prices for these first FF 91s, but Faraday’s pricing announcement pegs the starting MSRP at $309,000. For that, you get a tri-motor powertrain with 1,050 horsepower and 1,458 pound-feet of torque that’s good enough for a 0-60 mph time of 2.27 seconds. The 142 kWh battery pack is claimed to return 381 miles of range.

Now that it’s delivered a production car, Faraday says it’s entered its “revenue generation stage.” We’ll just have to wait and see how much more revenue the company generates by seeing how many additional FF 91s it can pump out.

