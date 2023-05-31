Faraday Future pricing announced, special edition tops $300,000

As part of the Faraday Future FF 91's official launch event, pricing has finally been announced for the luxury electric car. Pricing seems to have only been announced for the two highest trims, the FF 91 2.0 Futurist, and the first 300 limited edition FF 91 2.0 Futurist Alliance examples. And neither of them is affordable. The Futurist has an MSRP of $249,000, and the Futurist Alliance has the starting MSRP of $309,000. Faraday's press materials and website don't share a destination charge.

Those are pretty enormous prices. To put them into perspective, the top-tier Lucid Air Sapphire matches that Futurist trim at $250,650, with entry-level Airs costing less than $100,000. The Cadillac Celestiq will be in the $300,000 range as well, though it's also boasting deep personalization with colors, materials and more for customers that would be comparable to Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

These Futurist FF 91 models do have some impressive stats to back up the prices. They each have three motors making 1,050 horsepower and 1,458 pound-feet of torque. Faraday claims these motors will launch an FF 91 to 60 mph in 2.27 seconds. Range is also impressive (though still less than most Lucid models) at 381 miles with its 142-kWh battery pack.

The Futurist Alliance specifically comes with some exclusive things, besides being the first 300 built, to help justify its premium over the regular Futurist. It's available in three exclusive colors (two silvers and a black) and has unique 22-inch wheels. It also comes with an Apple Watch loaded with an app to control car functions, a day of performance driving instruction at a race track, and some level of personalization for the on-board AI assistant.

As a side note, Faraday also announced a subscription service called aiHypercar+. Faraday's materials were quite vague, but it seems the main draw of the service is AI assistant personalization, vehicle maintenance and some level of internet service for the car. The first 2,000 people to subscribe (with a $100 deposit) will lock in the introductory pricing of – and you're going to want to sit down for this – $14,900 per year.

But back to the actual car. Deliveries of the first models are still not concrete, as far as Faraday's materials are concerned, though we've reached out to see if we can get a real date. The first cars will be going to "Industry Expert FPOs." We're not quite sure what that constitutes. We're guessing they're pre-order holders with some level of connection to the company or the car industry. These buyers, after paying off the full price of the car to complete their orders, will be able to participate in a "Co-Creation Day," which seems to be an owner orientation event, on June 6.

Finally, Faraday has also re-opened pre-orders to reserve cars in the future. The Futurist Alliance requires a $5,000 deposit, and the Futurist requires a $1,500 deposit. The entry-level FF 91 2.0 has a $1,000 deposit, and it's presumably less than a Futurist, but the feature set and price have not yet been announced.

