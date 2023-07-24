Tesla recalls Model S, X and Y for misaligned cameras

Tesla is recalling 1,337 combined examples of the 2023 Model S, Model X and Model Y to address misaligned cameras that may cause their forward collision avoidance and other semi-autonomous systems to fail without warning. Tesla's partially automated drive software relies on external cameras to function properly, eschewing the mainstream use of radar/lidar for redundant safety. The misaligned camera can render Tesla's systems entirely nonfunctional.

"On certain affected vehicles, the pitch angle of the forward-facing cameras may not be aligned to specification, which may cause certain active safety features to be unavailable, including automatic emergency braking, forward collision warning and lane keeping assist, without alerting the driver to their unavailability," Tesla's defect report said. "Unavailability of certain aforementioned active safety features without alerting the driver to their unavailability may cause the driver to rely on the unavailable features, which could increase the risk of a collision."

Tesla says it has narrowed the specification for camera pitch angle from the factory, which should prevent any future misaligned hardware from leaving the plant. Tesla service will contact owners for an inspection and potential adjustment to their existing external cameras and any that are out-of-spec will be adjusted at no cost to the customer. Notifications should be mailed by mid-September.

