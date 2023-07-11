Toyota is recalling 1,400 Tundras and Sequoias due to a problem with the spare tire carrier assembly.

Specifically, Toyota is recalling certain 2023 Tundras, Tundra Hybrids and Sequoia Hybrids. Toyota says that the chain links of the steel chain used to secure the spare tire to the underside of the vehicle “may have been improperly welded.” If this is the case, Toyota says that the chain links could break at any time. Once broken, the spare tire could detach itself from the vehicle and become a road hazard to others in the vehicle’s wake.

To remedy the issue, Toyota says recalled vehicles will have the spare tire carrier assembly replaced with a new one. Per usual, there will be no cost to the owner. Toyota says it expects owner notification letters to be issued by early September this year.

