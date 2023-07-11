Brabus to offer a super-limited special edition based on the Mercedes-AMG SL 63

Brabus isn’t a brand known for a sense of subtlety, though many of the vehicles it tunes didn’t need much help standing out in the first place. That’s the case with its latest creation, which takes the already impressive Mercedes-AMG SL 63 to new levels with a super-limited special edition to honor Brabus founder Bodo Buschmann.

The Brabus 750 Bodo Buschmann Edition “1 of 25” is a throwback themed in the 1990s when the company’s founder was snapped testing an older V12 SL without the hood. In typical Brabus fashion, the car’s twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 got a spa day with new turbochargers and a boost in horsepower from 577 to 750 that enables the car’s impressive 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) time of just 3.3 seconds.

Though Buschmann’s test car lacked a hood in the photograph, the special edition SL that bears his name comes with full bodywork intact. The front fascia was reworked with Brabus carbon fiber elements, and the company’s badging replaces the Mercedes-AMG logos in most places. Brabus also added a carbon fiber rear spoiler and diffuser that frame its active performance exhaust system. The car’s finishing touches come from 21- and 22-inch Brabus Monoblock II Evo tri-spoke wheels and a fully quilted leather interior with diamond stitching from floor to roof.

One of the best parts of buying a “factory-tuned” car like a Brabus is that the company covers its work with a three-year warranty. The SL is a special edition that comes directly from Brabus, but the company also tunes vehicles and sells performance parts for Mercedes and other brands. As you might have guessed from the name, the Bodo Buschmann Edition will be limited to just 25 cars. That’s likely not a problem for most of us, as the car’s ultra-exclusive $369,565 price tag puts it in rare company among the most expensive cars on sale today.