2024 Chevrolet Malibu continues mostly unchanged, and that's not a bad thing

The Chevrolet Malibu would like you to know it's still here, carrying the torch as the last Chevrolet sedan — one of only three sedans in GM's portfolio along with the Cadillac CT4 and CT5. And in fact, not only is the Malibu here, it's selling almost as well as it did in 2019 and 2020 after having a down year in 2021. Dealers sold just 39,376 Malibus in 2021, the car likely suffering from GM prioritizing more popular models during the unexpected post-Covid rebound. The inventory and the buyers returned in 2022 and took home 115,468 units. Through the first three months of this year, 37,438 Malibus found new homes. GM Authority has good news for sedan shoppers aching to do the same with a 2024 Malibu: The MSRP has gone up just $100, and only on the base LS trim; the RS, 1LT, and 2LT are unchanged.

The early intel lists these prices for the ninth year of the ninth-generation car, after the $1,095 destination charge:

LS $26,195

RS $27,095

1LT $29,195

2LT $32,595

Changes to equipment and options are just as subtle. Outside, Dark Ash Metallic and Riverside Blue Metallic depart the palette, while Lakeshore Blue Metallic joins. Mineral Gray Metallic, Mosaic Black Metallic, Sterling Gray Metallic, and Summit White will be the other four options for all trims, all of them at no cost. Getting Radiant Red Tintcoat requires stepping up to at least the RS trim and paying an additional $495.

The giving is that the 2024 Malibu LS gains body-colored mirrors as standard equipment. Currently, those can only be optioned at no cost when also ordering the $545 Driver Confidence Package. The taking away is that the LS won't come with a 16-inch compact spare and emergency tool kit. Instead, the stock fit will be a tire inflator kit, the donut tire and tools an option. The trims above the LS continue with the 16-inch spare as standard.

There's no consensus about what's happening to the Malibu after 2024, if anything. GM Authority believes there will be a tenth-generation Malibu on a new platform for 2025. Automotive News predicts the Malibu dies in 2026, with nothing yet in the pipeline to replace it, at least not directly.