'So much passion' as Ferrari F1 drivers take Valentine's Day laps in new SF-23

Several hundred fans, a coin toss and an iconic red car already on the track — it wasn’t the usual Formula One car presentation for Ferrari on Tuesday.

In front of a grandstand packed with about 500 passionate red-clad fans, drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. did laps of Ferrari’s Fiorano track in the new SF-23 car.

“It is extremely special. Every time we come to Italy there’s so much passion,” Leclerc said. “This is only for our team, for Ferrari. It doesn’t exist anywhere else. And that’s what makes it very, very special. And Fiorano is also a very special place to do a car reveal, it’s never been done since I’m at Ferrari.”

Ferrari last won an F1 title in 2008, when it claimed the constructors’ championship. It hasn’t won the drivers’ title since Kimi Räikkönen did so the previous season.

Leclerc went close last year, winning two of the three opening races — the team’s first Grand Prix victories since 2019 — but he ultimately finished 146 points behind champion Max Verstappen.

“I mean, 2022 was a good step forward compared to the two difficult years that was 2020 and 2021,” Leclerc said. “But we finished second in the constructors’ championship and also finished second in the in the drivers’ championship.