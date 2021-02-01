Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. No donation or payment necessary to enter or win this sweepstakes. See official rules on Omaze.

Last week, we wrote about a customized Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 that would be the envy of every single hiker, climber and mountain biker at the trailhead. But what if you’re more into glamping than camping? Well then, for a few more days Omaze has you covered, with this Airstream Atlas touring coach.

Outside, there’s an awning to protect you from the sun, rain, or snow, as well as solar panels on the roof so you can get off the grid. Under the hood is a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. While you won’t be winning any races in this thing with only 188 horsepower, it is more than enough to drive you all over the country.

Inside is where the Atlas really shines. There is a Murphy bed that will sleep two people comfortably, a three-piece bathroom, as well as a kitchen complete with a stove and sink. A flatscreen TV with a Bose speaker system really takes it to the next level.

If you win this Airstream Atlas, Omaze will cover taxes and fees, as well as delivery, and give you an extra $20,000. One suggestion? Hit up some posh mountain towns like Telluride, Aspen and Vail. Skip the hotels, you’re already driving one.

Additionally, the entry fees go to help a great cause, First Descents. According to Omaze, “First Descents provides life-changing, outdoor adventures for young adults impacted by cancer and other serious health conditions. The participants experience free outdoor adventure programs that empower them to climb, paddle and surf beyond their diagnosis, reclaim their lives, and connect with others doing the same. Your donation will support their work, including their recently launched Hero Recharge initiative that provides these same programs to frontline healthcare workers who are currently fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.”

If you’d like to go on an epic adventure in a dream luxury coach, enter this drawing soon, as the deadline to enter is February 4, 2021 at 11:59pm PT.