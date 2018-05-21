Sharpen your hunting knife on your car window? | Car Hacks

Life hacks are all the rage these days. Unfortunately, most of the tricks found across the web aren't actually very helpful. While using dental floss to cut a birthday cake might be a decent party trick in a pinch, it's probably not something you'll use very often.
Because of that, we've decided to put together a video series to test life hacks that people might actually use. In Autoblog's Car Hacks we test the most common car hacks on the web and let you know which hacks are studs and which are duds.
In this episode of Car Hacks, Amr tests out a hack that claims to keep your hunting knife razor sharp by using your car window. Will it work? Or will it leave our window, and our host Amr, completely shattered? Watch and find out.
Keep in mind, Car Hacks isn't intended to be a replacement for industry best practices or professional maintenance techniques. If you're into hardcore detailing, check out our Autoblog Details series.
Transcript:
Hey Autobloggers! Welcome to another episode of Car Hacks. Fishing and hunting season will be here before you know it, and a hunting knife will be your best bud while out in the wild. Just like any other knife, though, they get dull and need to be sharpened. This hack that we found on Deer Meat for Dinner's YouTube page claims to get a razor-sharp knife by polishing it on the frosted edge of your windows. Let's test it out.
First thing's first, anything involving knives is inherently dangerous. DO NOT attempt this unless you have experience with knives and the proper safety equipment. For this hack, we'll be using knife resistant gloves, safety goggles, and of course a knife. I brought mine and it's pretty sharp. Now, let's dull it up. There's no official way to dull a knife, but overusing it without polishing it will get the job done. Now that it's dull, let's test out the hack. Roll your windows half way and place your knife at a 20 degree angle. Begin sliding your knife from the base to the tip while switching back and forth. After a few minutes of polishing we'll test it out and see if the hack sticks.
It worked! Here's why! Tempered glass is pretty tough and can withstand daily abuses like hitting potholes and slamming doors. And the frosted edge of the windows act like a sharpening stone. Be careful though, one strong hit to the edge could shatter your windows completely.
Hacks are fun to try, but they don't always work the way they should. And that's why we test them out, so you don't have to. Do you have a Car Hack you want us to test out? Comment below. For tips on how to professionally care for your vehicle check out Autoblog Details featuring Larry Kosilla. For more Car Hacks be sure to subscribe and don't forget to like and share this video. I'm Amr, safe travels.
