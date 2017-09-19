Frankfurt winners and walking mech suits| Autoblog Podcast #525

Related: We obsessively covered the Frankfurt Motor Show — here's our complete coverage
This week, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Reese Counts. They discuss the new reveals and our list of winners from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Other news includes the 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona that recently sold at auction, new Jeep Wrangler spy shots and the mech suit Jonathan Buckley recently played with in South Korea.
Autoblog Podcast #526
Rundown
Rundown
- Frankfurt Motor Show
- News
- What we've been driving: Dodge Challenger T/A and Chevy Silverado Redline
- Spend my money
