Frankfurt winners and walking mech suits| Autoblog Podcast #525

Sep 19th 2017 at 5:29PM
This week, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Reese Counts. They discuss the new reveals and our list of winners from the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Other news includes the 1969 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona that recently sold at auction, new Jeep Wrangler spy shots and the mech suit Jonathan Buckley recently played with in South Korea.

