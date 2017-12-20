slide-7191522

I tried to hit a sweet spot of affordability, capability and comfort, and ended up with a price of $34,265. I went with the Sport S trim, since it's roughly the same price as a normal Sport with air conditioning added back, but the S also adds things like alloy wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel and power windows and locks. I added a number of other comfort features such as the Cold Weather Package that adds a heated wheel and seats, which will be welcome since I opted out of a hard top. That package also necessitated the addition of the Convenience Package that adds a universal garage door opener. The final comfort touch was the upgraded 9-speaker sound system with subwoofer. I also went for the bright lime green paint (called "Mojito!") because the world needs more bright car colors, and the two-door body style because I prefer the looks and the better breakover angle.

As for capability, the limited-slip rear differential was a must, since I would like a Wrangler with some good off-road ability. Further aiding traction are the all-terrain tires that are a no-cost option. I also added the Jeep Trail Rated kit that includes a tow strap, gloves and to hook. This isn't a Rubicon, so these would be handy things in case I got myself somewhere beyond this Wrangler's abilities.