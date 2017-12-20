2018 Jeep Wrangler: Endless PossibilitiesThe 2018 Jeep Wrangler is coming soon to dealerships, and you know what that means. There's a configurator available to play with! You can now spec out your Wrangler to your heart's content at this link, found by the folks at JLWranglerForums. We also took a bit of time to do some configuring, too, and you can check out how we would equip our Wranglers.
Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale
I tried to hit a sweet spot of affordability, capability and comfort, and ended up with a price of $34,265. I went with the Sport S trim, since it's roughly the same price as a normal Sport with air conditioning added back, but the S also adds things like alloy wheels, a leather wrapped steering wheel and power windows and locks. I added a number of other comfort features such as the Cold Weather Package that adds a heated wheel and seats, which will be welcome since I opted out of a hard top. That package also necessitated the addition of the Convenience Package that adds a universal garage door opener. The final comfort touch was the upgraded 9-speaker sound system with subwoofer. I also went for the bright lime green paint (called "Mojito!") because the world needs more bright car colors, and the two-door body style because I prefer the looks and the better breakover angle.
As for capability, the limited-slip rear differential was a must, since I would like a Wrangler with some good off-road ability. Further aiding traction are the all-terrain tires that are a no-cost option. I also added the Jeep Trail Rated kit that includes a tow strap, gloves and to hook. This isn't a Rubicon, so these would be handy things in case I got myself somewhere beyond this Wrangler's abilities.
Associate Editor Reese Counts
I guess I haven't looked a Jeeps in a while, but damn have these gotten expensive. If I'm buying a Wrangler, I'm going to get a Rubicon. I want each and every off-road factory part Jeep has on offer. That means I'll be spending at least $38,190 before any options. I considered just speccing out a Wrangler Sport. In theory, I could upgrade the fake Jeep myself. I decided against it. Factory warranties are a good thing.
I stuck with the six-speed manual, but beyond that I checked nearly every box. I added LED lighting, the cold weather package, the tow package, the upgraded infotainment system (UConnect is one of the best around), a hard top (because Jeeps are loud and I want to enjoy my music), rubber mats, cargo area rails, the Trail Rated kit and keyless entry. Yes, that's a lot of needless stuff, but this is a fake car and I like creature comforts. Final price: $43,880. Like I said, expensive.
Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski
I had originally set myself a $40,000 limit when configuring the new Wrangler. That went out the window when I decided I really wanted a four-door Sahara with Jeep's Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel-drive system. Oh well.
I went with black, and my own experience owning a Wrangler got me to choose the tan top and interior – putting buns on a black seat after the top has been off in the sun for a few hours at the beach is a literal pain in the ... well, you know.
I added the anti-spin rear end, the LED lighting group, the cold weather group for heated seats on cold Seattle winter days, and the active safety group. Trailer Tow and HD Electrical gives me auxiliary switches inside for additional lighting and whatnot, remote keyless because it's worth the $495 cost when amortized over several years, and the upgraded Apline speaker system. No need for the Uconnect 8.4, since the 7-inch system includes Android Auto for me and Apple Carplay for my wife.
All told, I'm at $46,290. Yep, that's expensive. But it's the Jeep I'd want, so it is what it is.
Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder
I'd rather wait for the diesel (or better yet, the PHEV coming in 2020) but if I had to buy a Wrangler now, I'd get a blue Rubicon with the 6MT. I love blue cars, and I'd actually take this thing off-road, as I did when I owned a lifted '99 Cherokee. I'd drive it Up North a lot, and I'd want to tow some crap, so I opted for the towing package. I got steel bumpers for when I hit trees, like I did as a kid learning to drive on trails in my Grandpa's CJ-2A (it was fine).
I didn't spring for the upgraded infotainment. CarPlay is enough for me. I kept the stock top. It would stay off as much as possible, and I have good memories of bundling up, smoking cheap cigars in soft-top CJs in the winter. I'll opt for the cold weather kit, though.
This wouldn't be my daily driver. I want my next everyday car to have a plug. This would just be a very expensive toy, at $41,770. Plus, It'd be really funny to park it next to Reese's identical Jeep whenever I got the opportunity. If I have to look like a dork to make him look like one, it's totally worth it.
Contributing Editor James Riswick
Though tempted by the Rubicon, especially since it's the only way to get LED exterior lighting in a two-door, I went with the Sport S. Having spent plenty of time driving a near bone-stock, crank window Wrangler JK, I know you don't need a bunch of equipment or the gnarliest, off-roadiest Wrangler to have a good time. I really dug the tan Sunrider roof option so I went with that, pairing it with Firecracker Red and Black/Heritage tan interior. There's a cool '80s vibe going on with that. Sadly, the JK's fun colors (Chief blue, Xtreme Purple or Gobi beige) aren't available on the new Wrangler. I also went with the manual (duh), the anti-spin diff, and the Technology and Cold Weather groups (heated stuff helps keep the roof off longer) for a grand total of $34,565.