Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute revealed at SEMA with lifted suspension, more power

The trend of turning sports cars into rally cars via a “safari” build continues with the Nissan Safari Rally Z Tribute at this year’s SEMA Show.

This particular Nissan Z is being shown alongside a replica Datsun 240Z rally car that’s dressed up to look like the number 11 Datsun 240Z that won the 3,800-mile 1971 East African Safari Rally, and its appearance clearly draws from that race-winning vehicle. The key modifications are largely suspension-based, as the new Z features custom KW Safari suspension combined with custom Nismo parts – adjustable upper control arms, outer tie rod ends, front & rear end-links, rear mid-links and rear traction arms – to raise its ride height by two inches. This helped Nissan fit 17-inch prototype Nismo Safari wheels and 225/65-17 Yokohama Geolandar M/T G003 tires in the wheel wells.

Off-road protection for the Safari Rally Z Tribute comes way of a big front bumper guard and skid plate to protect all the vitals up front. A Tommy Pike Customs front hood is fitted with four-inch Nismo Off-Road driving lights, and that front bumper guard is fitted with a set of six-inch off-road driving lights.

As for the powertrain, Nissan says the engine is tuned by AMS for “400+” horsepower. It also features a Nismo clutch and flywheels, Nismo cold air intake, Nismo heat exchanger and Nismo carbon fiber engine cover. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 breathes by way of a Nismo Track exhaust system with 2.25-inch stainless steel piping. It’s worth noting that this particular build is fitted with a manual transmission, something the production Z Nismo does not offer. Bringing it all to a halt is a Tommy Pikes Customs brake package for better off-road performance.

Interior modifications include Recaro Pole Position seats with custom inserts, a harness bar and four-point safety harnesses. If you really want to get into the Z Safari mood, Nissan says it’s going to sell a Seiko Safari Z watch that pays homage to the original 240Z rally car – only 240 will be made. However, we’re much more curious about whether Nissan will ever make a production version of this Safari Rally Z like Porsche did with the 911 Dakar and Lamborghini has done with the Huracan Sterrato.

Related video: