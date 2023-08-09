The Patagonia Black Hole Duffel is a rare bargain at 30% off

Spend any amount of time traveling and you’ll understand why duffels are so popular. Whether you’re flying or driving, the ability to shove a week's worth of clothes, food, camera gear, whatever you need to bring in one bag and go makes this type of luggage my favorite. When it comes to my favorite duffels, the Patagonia Black Hole duffel tops that list, and right now, it’s on sale for 30% off.

From $110.93 at REI

This sale only applies to the non-rolling version of the duffel, though I (and my back) wish it weren’t so. It’s best to grab this bag quickly, as I’m certain it will sell out before the sale ends, though in the event that it does, it is also for sale currently at REI and Backcountry. If you’re looking for other luggage that offers more organization, the MLC line from Patagonia is one of our favorites, comes in both a 30L and 45L size and has Patagonia’s incredible warranty.

Features

Durable and weather resistant exterior fabric

40L, 55L, 70L and 100L capacities for all types of travel

Padded base

Lifetime guarantee

More Top Picks