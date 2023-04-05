Gordon Murray Automotive announces the V12 T.33 Spider

Gordon Murray has had a career that most people can only dream of, and at age 76, he’s still creating some of the world’s most desirable supercars. Murray designed Formula 1 cars for several years before turning to McLaren Cars, where he headed the design team for the McLaren F1. Recently, his company showed off its T.33 supercar, a V12-powered monster that howls like an F1 car, and now, Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) has a droptop in the works.

Though it looks like the company’s upcoming V12 supercar, the Spider features unique bodywork from the A-pillar rearwards. It’s the company’s first open-top supercar and features two removable roof panels that can be stowed in the front trunk. The body shape is surprisingly restrained for a wild supercar because GMA said it focused on aerodynamics “without resorting to the ostentatious ducts, skirts, and splitters that are typically used in other supercars.”

The heart of the car is its naturally-aspirated 3.9-liter Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine. It makes around 608 horsepower and weighs less than 393 pounds. It’s paired exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels. Interestingly, GMA used Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires instead of a bespoke solution to offer more convenience for owners when the car is due for new rubber.

GMA made a point to include an analog tachometer, and the 11,100 rpm gauge is flanked by a climate settings display and the display for wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The carbon fiber steering wheel is wrapped in leather, and many interior parts were machined from aluminum. The seats are carbon fiber wrapped in Alcantara, and GMA said the interior is “perfectly tailored to its owner.”

It's unlikely any of us will see either version of the T.33 in person, as both are limited to 100 units. Beyond that exceeding rarity, the price starts at around $2.3 million, so unless you’ve got a billionaire neighbor, the T.33 Spider won’t be a popular choice in the school dropoff line.