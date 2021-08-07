'Halo' protagonist Master Chief can give you driving directions via Waze | Gaming Roundup

Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This week in racing game news:

Waze is featuring Halo-themed content for a limited time

If you use Waze as your GPS navigation app of choice, you may have noticed that you've got a few new voice options to choose from this week. For a limited time, Waze users will be able to get navigational directions from either Master Chief or Escharum, characters from the popular "Halo" franchise. In addition to the new voices, you'll also be able to select Halo-inspired in-app "moods" as well to change the look of your in-app car to a Warthog or a Ghost, vehicles from the games. There's no indication of when the new features will be going away so if you want to use them be sure to act fast!

"Rocket League" is finally adding 2v2 competitive tournaments

After months of players requesting the feature, "Rocket League" is finally adding 2v2 competitive tournaments for its upcoming season. The standard game mode in "Rocket League" is 3v3, and since the game revamped its entire tournament structure earlier in the year, 3v3 tournaments were the only way you could play the mode "competitively," meaning it was the only type of tournament that dished out rewards. Now, however, the game is offering up more options for players to unlock tournament rewards by adding not only 2v2 tournaments, but extra mode tournaments as well. This means that there will be a rotating roster of tournaments for game modes like Dropshot, Snow Day, Hoops and Rumble. The new tournament system will go live on August 11.

"Wreckfest" has entered a new tournament season as well

Speaking of tournaments, "Wreckfest" has added a ludicrous-looking new "Carmageddon" tournament allowing players to run over digital cows, zombies, and all kinds of other obstacles. It's all based on the classic PC game of the same name that actually had even more graphic violence, since it involved players running over pedestrians a la the film "Death Race 2000." It looks fun, if not a little over-the-top. You can check out the trailer below, but be warned, it's mildly NSFW.