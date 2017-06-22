slide-6157706

Are you a wealthy car enthusiast looking for some beautiful, authentic automotive memorabilia to showcase in your house, or more likely garage? If so, you may be interested in the results of an auction with some truly fantastic automotive-related posters.

Poster Auctions International auctioned off a wide array of posters from the 1900s to the 1950s. Among them are some beautiful advertisements for cars, parts, and events. They feature rich colors and loads of style, and they're all real posters, not reprints.

We've picked seven of our favorites from the auction, but there are many others, like the one for a grand prix shown here. The auction also featured travel posters, propaganda, and more. The pricing was pretty high for the average car enthusiast, but even if you were priced out of these images, you can still appreciate the artwork. Click on to see our favorites.