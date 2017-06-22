- Photos
Seven awesome vintage car posters
Are you a wealthy car enthusiast looking for some beautiful, authentic automotive memorabilia to showcase in your house, or more likely garage? If so, you may be interested in the results of an auction with some truly fantastic automotive-related posters.
Poster Auctions International auctioned off a wide array of posters from the 1900s to the 1950s. Among them are some beautiful advertisements for cars, parts, and events. They feature rich colors and loads of style, and they're all real posters, not reprints.
We've picked seven of our favorites from the auction, but there are many others, like the one for a grand prix shown here. The auction also featured travel posters, propaganda, and more. The pricing was pretty high for the average car enthusiast, but even if you were priced out of these images, you can still appreciate the artwork. Click on to see our favorites.
1955 Monaco Grand PrixThe first on our list is a poster for what is arguably the most famous race in motorsport history, the Monaco Grand Prix. The poster's trailing lines and streaks give a great sense of speed. There are great details like the brakes and brake line. The starting bid on this one was $1,600.
1900 Gladiator
Are you not entertained by this poster? Sorry, we couldn't resist the opportunity. Also, how great is a name like Gladiator for a vehicle? It's amazing that it hasn't appeared on more cars since this one. There has been plenty of time, too, since this poster dates back to 1900. Maybe Jeep should consider giving the Gladiator name to the new Wrangler pick-up. After all, the company did it for the 2005 Wrangler pick-up concept.
Poster Auctions International started this auction at $800.