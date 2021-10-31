Car manufacturers sending out press releases that herald free charging for their current and forthcoming electric vehicles continue to hit us left and right. At a certain point, it gets difficult to keep them all straight. Some are unlimited charging offers, while others only give you a few charges to get going. There are even different programs within car companies for different EVs. Just because one model gets free charging for years, doesn’t mean the rest of that company’s EVs do, too.

So, in an effort to simplify this madness, we’ve put together this handy guide (that we’ll keep updated as new programs come out) on what OEMs and what EVs offer free charging. You’ll find all the car companies that currently (or are about to) sell EVs in the U.S. on this list. We tell you what cars get free charging, and which ones don’t, then let you know how much free charging you’re going to get. Hopefully this makes sorting through the giant web of free charging programs easier, and it might even affect which EV you choose to buy.

Audi

Owners of the new Audi E-Tron GT are in for a great deal of free charging, as they’re getting three years of totally free charging on the Electrify America charging network. That’s a substantial perk for buyers of the new Taycan-based Audi. The regular E-Tron and E-Tron Sportback models don’t get the same perk.

The soon-to-launch Q4 E-Tron gets a relatively minor amount of free charging, as Audi is offering new buyers of that crossover 250 kWh of charging at Electrify America over the first two years of ownership.

BMW

The value proposition for BMW EVs here is low, but it’s not nothing. New buyers of BMW EVs will receive a $100 credit toward charging at EVGo’s charging stations. Models eligible for the $100 include the i3, i4 and iX.

Chevrolet

Owners of the Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are not offered any free charging at public charging stations. However, GM was subsidizing installations of at-home Level 2 charging stations to make it easier for folks to charge at home. That said, charging is not free.

Ford

Ford Mustang Mach-E owners are treated to a bit of free charging, but nothing too lucrative. You’ll get 250 kWh of free charging at Electrify America stations, which Ford says is the equivalent of about 3-5 full charges for the Mach-E. If your Mach-E was delayed, Ford is offering those folks an additional 250 kWh of charging, bringing the total up to 500 kWh.

Hyundai

Hyundai is offering folks who buy a Kona Electric or Ioniq Electric the same offer as Ford. Buyers of those EVs will be able to redeem 250 kWh of free charging at Electrify America stations.

However, buyers of the soon-to-come Ioniq 5 get a much sweeter deal. You’ll get two free years of unlimited fast charging at Electrify America stations with the Ioniq 5, which is almost as good a deal as the E-Tron GT. You’re limited to 30-minute charging sessions, but that shouldn’t be much of an inconvenience considering the charging speed possible.

Jaguar

Jaguar does not offer free public charging to buyers of the electric I-Pace.

Jeep

Jeep hasn’t gone into great detail about its 4xe charging program, but it revealed that it’s working with Electrify America to set up chargers at trailheads for Wrangler 4xe owners. Using the Jeep app, you’ll be able to charge up your Wrangler for free at these locations for fully electric off-roading.

Kia

Kia does not offer free public charging to buyers of the Niro EV. There’s no stated plan to provide EV6 owners with free charging, but reservation holders were given the opportunity to snag a free at-home Level 2 charging station.

Lucid

The new Lucid Air will come with three years of free charging at Electrify America stations. It’s unlimited free charging, so you’ll be able to stay as long as you like. That said, maximum charging speed on the Air adds 300 miles in just 20 minutes, so if you can find a charger capable of those speeds, you likely won’t be sticking around for long.

Mazda

The MX-30, while only available in California for now, comes with $500 per year of free charging at ChargePoint chargers. You could also put that cash toward installing an at-home charging station if you prefer.

Mercedes-Benz

Only the EQS is out so far (the EQE and other are coming soon), but those who purchase Benz’s new, flagship EV will get two years of free charging at Electrify America charging stations. You’ll be limited to just 30-minute charging sessions throughout those two years, but at the EQS’ charging speed, that’s going to provide you a lot of miles.

Mini

Mini does not offer free charging for its all-electric SE model, nor its PHEV model.

Nissan

The Leaf is Nissan’s only available EV for now (the Ariya is coming soon), and it’s being offered with $250 of free charging at EVGo stations for new buyers. Nissan estimates that it’s good for about 30 fast-charging sessions.

Polestar

As of late October, Polestar 2 owners will get two years of free charging via Electrify America chargers. Just like Ioniq 5 owners, you’ll be limited to 30-minute sessions with the Polestar. The two years of free charging applies to both new buyers and those who have already purchased a Polestar 2.

Porsche

Porsche only has the Taycan and Taycan Cross Turismo for the time being, but it’s offering folks a sweet charging deal for the expensive EV. Owners will get three years of free, unlimited charging at Electrify America charging stations. Just like the others on this list, you’ll be limited to 30-minute sessions. If you can find one of the extra-quick 350 kW chargers, though, chances are low you’d need more than 30 minutes.

Rivian

Rivian doesn’t offer free charging as standard to R1T or R1S drivers, but it has released plans to offer a cost “membership” of sorts that will include free, unlimited charging at Rivian chargers baked-in. The details are not yet fully clear, though.

Tesla

At one point, Tesla offered free Supercharging as a bonus to purchasing its vehicles. In 2021, however, that’s no longer the case. All new Tesla buyers must pay to charge their vehicles, even if there are still many older models on the road that are grandfathered into the free charging system.

Volkswagen

The ID.4 comes with three years of free, unlimited charging at Electrify America stations. This one’s no surprise, considering that VW is the company behind everything Electrify America. There are no time limits on this one, so feel free to remain plugged in until you reach your desired charge percentage.

Volvo

All 2022 Volvo Recharge models get the same charging perks. You’ll get 250 kWh of free charging with your purchase, which will be valid for three years. Plus, it’s providing folks with an Electrify America Pass+ membership that gets you discounted charging at Electrify America stations.

