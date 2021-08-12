Ford Mustang Mach-E hit with delay due to chip shortage

The chip shortage is continuing to take its toll on the automotive industry, and the Ford Mustang Mach-E is the latest big-name example to be delayed.

According to an email from Ford posted on MachEForum.com, customers who placed orders for or are expecting a Mach-E to be delivered between July 5 and October 1 should expect their cars to be delayed. Ford is citing the “global semiconductor chip shortage” in the letter as the reason for why the cars are being delayed.

Ford is telling folks that once it’s able to install the required chips, it will update order holders with an email and new estimated week of delivery. In total, Ford estimates that delays will stretch to six weeks at a minimum, meaning there’s potential for even longer delays beyond six weeks. However, in exchange for the inconvenience, Ford is gifting those experiencing delays a complimentary 250 kWh of charging when you charge via the “Blue Oval Charge Network.”

We’ve asked Ford for any updates it might be able to provide, as the forum post was made earlier this week. Here's what we received in response from a company spokesperson:

"The global semiconductor shortage continues to affect global automakers and other industries in all parts of the world. We are working closely with all of our key suppliers to address production constraints tied to this global semiconductor shortage so we can continue to build Mustang Mach-E vehicles, and get them to our customers as quickly as we can."

Basically, we don't have any better idea of when the delay will abate than what was already said in the initial letter. In the meantime, make sure to check out our comparison test that just pit the Ford Mustang Mach-E against the Volkswagen ID.4.

