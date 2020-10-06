The Jaguar XE sedan will no longer be offered in the U.S. market starting with the 2021 model year, the company announced Tuesday, shifting the balance of its lineup in favor of ever-more-popular crossover models. With the discontinuation of Jaguar's compact sedan, the E Pace crossover becomes the brand's entry-level model.

"The 2021 model year lineup, with three SUVs, a sports car and a competitively priced luxury sedan, continues the evolution of Jaguar to specifically meet the U.S. market requirements, which today is made up of 66 percent SUV buyers in the luxury segment,” Jaguar North America boss Joe Eberhardt said in the announcement.

“But the biggest impact on the product portfolio are the technology and interior design changes made across the lineup. These updates, and the repositioning of the Jaguar XF, will help our retailers grow our business in all segments.”

And reposition it they did. For 2021, the midsize XF sedan will start at $45,145 (including $1,150 for destination) — $7,100 less than the 2020 model, corresponding to its rather significant overhaul. While the 2021 XF's interior got some much-needed upgrades, Jaguar made some fundamental changes to the XF formula.

The midsizer is now only available with four-cylinder engines, as the supercharged V6 has been axed. The base engine is the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 246 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. It's available with either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. A version of this engine making 296 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque is optional, and it comes only with all-wheel drive.

And not only is the XF now Jaguar's entry-level sedan, it's also the company's halo sedan. Yes, that's the long way 'round to saying that the XF sits alone in Jaguar's four-door lineup for the 2021 model year — and perhaps for longer — while we await the unveiling of the next-generation XJ, which is expected to debut as an EV.

