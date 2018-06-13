Aston Martin Rapide AMR a limited-edition last hurrah before the DBX

The Aston Martin Advanced Operations department would like you to meet the Rapide AMR. The second Aston Martin product to highlight race-to-road synergies after the DB11 AMR, the production version follows the concept shown at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. Unless the auto market suddenly veers back to sedans, the "hardcore" Rapide AMR will be one of the carmaker's last big swings at the four-door fastback until the Rapide retires in 2020 to make way for the DBX crossover.
Its tech updates were tested and proved at the Nürburgring earlier this year, resulting in final specs that have changed slightly from the concept. While the UK and European Union get a version of the 6.0-liter V12 that makes 595 horsepower, the U.S. and the rest of the world must make do with 580 hp, a 28-hp increase over the Rapide S. Torque holds steady worldwide at 465 pound-feet, same as in the Rapide S. Aston Martin quotes a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of 4.2 seconds, also matching the S version, but a top speed of 205 mph, two mph beyond the standard sibling.
The two Rapides could never be confused because of the AMR's vented carbon fiber hood, front splitter, sills, decklid, decklid spoiler, and rear diffuser wrapped around a new quad exhaust. Black mesh fills the grille, Zagato-like running lights rest at the front corners. The sedan sits 10 millimeters lower, but on forged 21-inch wheels — the largest ever fitted to an Aston Martin — with spokes designed to aid in brake cooling. The carbon ceramic brakes are a first for the Rapide, six-piston calipers doing the work up front, four pistons in the rear.
Indecisive buyers can start with one of three exterior design themes: Standard, Silhouette, or Signature. The first two start with either Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver or Onyx Black, but Standard puts AMR Lime accents on the splitter, sills, and rear diffuser. Silhouette swaps the Lime dainties for a full-length stripe in China Grey or Clubsport White. Signature goes full race, with Stirling Green the primary color and a Lime strip and Lime accents hinting at Aston Martin Racing liveries. Inside, Alcantara with embroidered AMR logos and welting in Lime or Galena Silver seats flank a full-length carbon fiber center tunnel.
Before adding options like carbon fiber door handles or a One-77 steering wheel, the price of entry is $240,000, a $34,000 premium over the Rapide S. The first of just 210 cars will be delivered in the later part of the year.
Related Video:
Its tech updates were tested and proved at the Nürburgring earlier this year, resulting in final specs that have changed slightly from the concept. While the UK and European Union get a version of the 6.0-liter V12 that makes 595 horsepower, the U.S. and the rest of the world must make do with 580 hp, a 28-hp increase over the Rapide S. Torque holds steady worldwide at 465 pound-feet, same as in the Rapide S. Aston Martin quotes a 0-60 mile-per-hour time of 4.2 seconds, also matching the S version, but a top speed of 205 mph, two mph beyond the standard sibling.
The two Rapides could never be confused because of the AMR's vented carbon fiber hood, front splitter, sills, decklid, decklid spoiler, and rear diffuser wrapped around a new quad exhaust. Black mesh fills the grille, Zagato-like running lights rest at the front corners. The sedan sits 10 millimeters lower, but on forged 21-inch wheels — the largest ever fitted to an Aston Martin — with spokes designed to aid in brake cooling. The carbon ceramic brakes are a first for the Rapide, six-piston calipers doing the work up front, four pistons in the rear.
Indecisive buyers can start with one of three exterior design themes: Standard, Silhouette, or Signature. The first two start with either Mariana Blue, Scintilla Silver, Lightning Silver or Onyx Black, but Standard puts AMR Lime accents on the splitter, sills, and rear diffuser. Silhouette swaps the Lime dainties for a full-length stripe in China Grey or Clubsport White. Signature goes full race, with Stirling Green the primary color and a Lime strip and Lime accents hinting at Aston Martin Racing liveries. Inside, Alcantara with embroidered AMR logos and welting in Lime or Galena Silver seats flank a full-length carbon fiber center tunnel.
Before adding options like carbon fiber door handles or a One-77 steering wheel, the price of entry is $240,000, a $34,000 premium over the Rapide S. The first of just 210 cars will be delivered in the later part of the year.
Related Video: