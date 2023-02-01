Editors’ Picks January 2023 | Acura Integra, the new CR-V and more

A new year means another long year of testing and evaluating new metal coming from the automotive industry — we know, tough job, right? It also means another year of new cars making it to our Editors’ Picks status, and we’re starting out January with a bang. In total, eight new vehicles were Editors’ Picks this month, including some brand-new models like the redesigned Honda CR-V, Cadillac Lyriq and the ever-controversial Acura Integra. In case you missed our previous Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get an Editors’ Pick designation. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in January that earned an Editors’ Pick. 2023 Honda CR-V

Quick take: An affordable and very luxurious electric SUV, the Lyriq checks all the boxes. We like its charging tech, range, power and handling. Plus, it's rather sharp looking. Score: 8.5. What it competes with: Audi Q8 E-Tron, Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV, Jaguar I-Pace, Tesla Model Y, Genesis GV60 Pros: Huge styling winner, superb interior tech, great electric car platform with solid charging tech and powerful motors. Cons: Limited availability at launch, too reliant on touchscreen controls. From the editors: Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — "The Lyriq is great to drive, with excellent on-road manners and engaging dynamics. But where it stood out to me most was the attention to detail in the interior design. This is a new era for Cadillac quality, and at a price that makes the Lyriq feel like an excellent luxury EV value." In-depth analysis: 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Review: Electric SUV is Cadillac's future 2023 Subaru Crosstrek

Quick take: The Acura Integra sure is fun to drive with the manual, and it has tons of interior space. However, a lack of value versus the Civic and a boring CVT for all but one trim make makes it good, but not great. Score: 7.5. What it competes with: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Audi A3, Cadillac CT4 Pros: Civic Si performance with greater refinement; sweet manual transmission; thrifty fuel economy; versatile hatchback. Cons: Underwhelming base equipment; cramped rear headroom; some cheap interior bits in back; a CVT, really? From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "Every Integra is not the Integra Type R, and I think a lot of people forget that this was the case when comparing old versus new. As it stands, the manual-equipped Integra is one of the best budget daily drivers money can buy. You get everything that's fun about the Civic Si in a more usable and feature-rich format. The CVT is a downer, but as far as CVTs go, it's a pretty good one if you must have an automatic." In-depth analysis: 2023 Acura Integra Review: Can it possibly fill an icon's shoes? 2023 Honda Ridgeline

2022 Kia Seltos front