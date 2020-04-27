The all-new 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class is a class leader in the fittingly small subcompact luxury car segment. In its basic form, it provides all the refinement, comfort, performance and style of larger Mercedes in a small, affordable package. The CLA in particular brings sleek, coupe-like styling to the platform shared with the more traditionally styled A-Class. While the shape does bring a few compromises, it’s still a generally excellent car. It’s one that can be had with large amounts of performance with the 300-horsepower CLA 35 and 380-horsepower CLA 45.

The only true competitors the CLA-Class has are the mostly similar A-Class, plus the Audi A3 and the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. The Audi is soon to be replaced, which is good as it’s become long in tooth, although the RS 3 sports sedan has a spectacular 400-horsepower five-cylinder engine. The 2 Series Gran Coupe has just been introduced, and it’s a very close match to the CLA. In our experience, it’s about as fun and fast as all but the top CLA 45, and it has a nicely appointed interior. It lacks some of the specialness of the CLA inside, though. And there’s no competitor to the aforementioned CLA 45 and the RS 3. Of course, you can also consider non-luxury models including the cheaper and surprisingly luxurious Mazda3, or the larger, similarly priced Kia Stinger.

What's new for 2020?

The Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class was completely redesigned for the 2020 model year. You can read more about the changes in our first drive review.

What's the CLA's interior and in-car technology like?

The CLA-Class takes the established styling cues of bigger Mercedes, and shrinks it down to fit in the little four-door. The low dash features a monolith containing the instrument and infotainment screens. Materials are a mix of high-quality plastics, aluminum accents, and, for a little extra, real wood trim. Ambient lighting that can turn the interior into something out of Tron or a flashy night club is also available. Physical toggle switches and knobs provide easily accessible controls for the stereo and climate control.

The infotainment system can be controlled in a number of ways to suit your personal preference. You can touch the screen directly, use the touchpad in the center console, or use the touchpad on the right side of the steering wheel. Regardless of input preference, the infotainment system responds quickly. The displays are bright and sharp, making them easy to read. Main functions are divided into easily accessed categories, though there are some sub-menus and functions that aren’t immediately obvious and can be tricky to find. The Mercedes MBUX voice recognition system is also included as standard, and it’s one of the simpler and more responsive voice systems we’ve experienced (though still far from perfect).

How big is the CLA?

The CLA-Class is sized comparably to the Audi A3 and BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, but its wheelbase is longer by a couple of inches, and its overall length is greater by half a foot or more. Interior dimensions differ only by an inch or two here or there. Though the CLA is the longest of the three, it’s not the cargo king. It has 11.6 cubic feet of space, almost perfectly splitting the difference between the front-drive and all-wheel-drive Audi A3. The BMW on the other hand offers 15.1 cubic feet, but we have a sneaking suspicion BMW's approach to measuring may not be comparable to those of other brands.

Moving beyond the numbers, we find that the CLA-Class’s interior is compromised in some areas because of the small size and coupe-like roofline. It starts with access, as the raked windshield means you’ll have to duck a fair bit to climb inside, even more so for rear occupants. The driver and front passenger will find that leg, hip and shoulder room is more than adequate, and the reasonably supportive seats are comfortable. Front occupants measuring 6 feet or more may find their heads closer to the roof than they’d like, and the top of the windshield is a bit low. On the whole, the driving position is still fairly comfortable, even for those 6 footers.

The rear seats, once accessed via the small rear door openings, are nearly useless. This 5-foot-11-inch, roughly 300-pound editor found his knees rubbing against the hard plastic back of the front seat when the front seat was set to his preferred spot. Sitting straight up was impossible, as your head will have to lean forward to avoid whacking the sloping rear roof. In this sense, Mercedes-Benz calling the CLA-Class a coupe is quite accurate.

It should be noted that apart from legroom, the mechanically related A-Class corrects most of the CLA's space issues with its higher, more conventional roof. It's easier to get into and more spacious once inside. The A-Class’s shorter length does reduce cargo space, though. Other, even more practical choices include the GLA-Class and GLB-Class, which both share the platform of the CLA and A, or the larger C-Class.