Editors' Picks April 2021 | Honda Accord, Mercedes-Benz E-Class and more

The month of April saw us award Editors' Picks status to a couple mega-luxury vehicles and a couple long-time standbys that recently went through mid-cycle refreshes. We drove plenty of other cars that didn't quite reach the bar for Editors' Picks status — BMW 4 Series, Infiniti QX55 and the Mitsubishi Outlander among others — but the four you'll see below stood out as the best this month. In case you missed our previous couple Editors' Picks posts, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in April that earned the honor of being an Editors’ Pick. 2021 Aston Martin DBX

Quick take: With attractive styling and a gorgeous yet functional interior, the V8-powered DBX is a legitimate crossover worthy of the Aston badge. Score: 8 What it competes with: Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 Pros: Mega style, fantastic driving dynamics, a true and faithful Aston Martin Cons: Very expensive, only average infotainment From the editors: Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore — “The DBX captures the spirit of Aston Martin in a modern crossover. That's not an easy thing to do. I expected the DBX might look the part, but lack functionality. Or it would be a decent crossover, but fall short of my idea of an Aston. The DBX did neither. It exceeded my expectations and is an entertaining vehicle to drive. The styling is interesting and evocative, and the AMG-sourced powertrain delivers proper performance. I also loaded it up with groceries and a carseat fits pretty well. Mission accomplished for Aston." In-depth analysis: 2021 Aston Martin DBX First Drive Review | A crossover that makes you forget it’s a crossover 2021 Bentley Flying Spur

Quick take: There are technically competitors to the Flying Spur, but nothing matches it stride-for-stride in every category. It’s the Bentley flagship product now, and it flies the brand’s flag with both gusto and excellence. You can't go wrong whether you spec the W12 or V8 either. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: Rolls-Royce Ghost, Mercedes-Maybach S 580 Pros: Opulent interior, powerful powertrains, ghostly silent and surprisingly agile Cons: The sky high price, middling infotainment From the editors: Associate Editor Byron Hurd — “The Flying Spur's near-limitless individualization options and effortless driving experience make it a perfect canvas for the uber-luxury buyer who prefers an engaging drive experience. Even with the V8, it's an experience that is difficult to match." Green, Senior Editor John Beltz Snyder — "The craftsmanship and attention to detail are spectacular, as you’d expect from a Bentley that costs as much as a house. It’s fast, of course, but it also handles surprisingly well for such a big, heavy luxury barge." In-depth analysis: 2021 Bentley Flying Spur V8 First Drive Review | Making a scene at the ends of the Earth 2021 Honda Accord

Quick take: From the sleek coupe and convertible to the versatile wagon models with the classic sedan in between, there's an E-Class for everyone, and they're all exceptional. Score: 8.5 What it competes with: BMW 5 Series, Audi A6, Genesis G80, Lexus ES, Jaguar XF Pros: Top-notch interior, superb driving comfort and handling, powerful and efficient engines Cons: Tech overload at times, more expensive than competition, conservative styling From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — “There's a reason everything else gets compared to the E-Class. It's the best, and every time you think someone has caught it up, Mercedes goes and leaps ahead again. The E 53 Sedan is my pick of the bunch, but there isn't a bad choice to be made. West Coast Editor James Riswick — "The E-Class coupe is one of a kind. Literally, there is no other midsize luxury coupe. A competitor probably wouldn't stand much of a chance, though, since the beautiful E-Class is a masterclass in refinement, luxury, well-balanced driving dynamics and making you feel like you're in something special." In-depth analysis: 2021 Mercedes-Benz E 450 First Drive | It keeps getting better 2021 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S