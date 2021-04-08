Editors' Picks March 2021 | Ford Mustang Mach-E, Polestar 2, Land Rover Defender and more

The month of March was unofficial minivan month here at Autoblog. We drove all of them but the Kia Carnival, but don’t worry, you won’t have to wait much longer to read that review. Among all the family-toting machines, we drove some more exciting vehicles including the Land Rover Defender and a pair of up-and-coming EVs. It was a month of excellent cars, meaning that this month’s litter of Editors’ Picks is stacked. In case you missed February’s picks, here’s a quick refresher on what’s going on here. We rate all the new cars we drive with a 1-10 score. Cars that are exemplary or stand out in their respective segments get Editors’ Pick status. Those are the ones we’d recommend to our friends, family and anybody who’s curious and asks the question. The list that you’ll find below consists of every car we rated in March that earned the honor of being an Editors’ Pick.

2021 Ford Bronco Sport

Quick take: Ford puts its best foot forward with the Mach-E, combining the idea of a Mustang with significance of an electric car. It's capable, interesting and it is necessarily a crossover. Score: 9 What it competes with: Volkswagen ID.4, Tesla Model Y, Tesla Model 3, Polestar 2 Pros: Fun to drive, sporty Mustang-inspired styling, top-notch tech Cons: From the editors: Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore — “The Mach-E succeeds on all fronts. It's a solid crossover -- sporty yet functional. It's an interesting electric car with a variety of range and performance options. It's also a very good Mustang, which is perhaps the toughest challenge Ford faced when affixing the pony car badge to a crossover. I really enjoyed driving the Mach-E and I now have a good sense of Ford's vision for an electric future." West Coast Editor James Riswick — "If the Cayenne is a Porsche, than the Mach-E can be a Mustang. Beyond the name, the Mach-E is an electric car that's cool and doesn't cost a fortune. We need more of those. The best car I drove in 2020." In-depth analysis: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Review | Looking beyond the horse 2021 Polestar 2

Quick take: The Coupe version of the Cayenne doesn't give up as much in utility as it might look at first glance, and it retains the standard Cayenne's top-notch driving characteristics. We don't even mind how it looks. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: BMW X6, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe, Audi Q8 Pros: Remarkably good handling, mega powertrain options, acceptable utility compromise for styling Cons: Remarkably expensive, spartan interior, options add up quick From the editors: News Editor Joel Stocksdale — “It's typical Porsche: really expensive, perhaps a little funny looking, and only gets dearer with options. But good grief is it a good drive, and driving one will make the price almost seem reasonable." Associate Editor Byron Hurd — "The Cayenne Coupe is strangely sublime. The stylized rear end works better than you'd think, and it drives like a Panamera that is just tall enough to give you some much-needed visibility in traffic. It's not the purist's Porsche, but it's definitely a Porsche." In-depth analysis: 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe First Drive Review | Less trunk is better 2021 Toyota Sienna

Quick take: Featuring an efficient, hybrid powertrain and solid driving dynamics, the Sienna is a minivan you'll enjoy driving (or at least, won't be depressed driving). Plus, the interior is full of thoughtful family-friendly features and surprisingly upmarket styling in its upper trims. Score: 8 What it competes with: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Pacifica, Honda Odyssey, Kia Carnival Pros: Great fuel economy, flashy styling, stellar interior design and styling Cons: On the slow side, below average infotainment, limited third-row space From the editors: West Coast Editor James Riswick — “Between the Sienna and Pacifica Hybrid, the two best minivan choices are hybrids. I love the Sienna's interior design and the long-sliding second-row captain's chairs provide genuinely useful versatility for parents with older or younger kids alike. And, as a shocker, the handling and steering are surprisingly responsive, bettering the Pacifica and Odyssey." Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — "It’s a little low on power, but it makes up for that in fantastic fuel economy, car-like driving, a thoughtful interior and a wealth of smart features. I still like the Pacifica Hybrid better, but if you don’t want a plug, the Sienna’s an easy choice." In-depth analysis: 2021 Toyota Sienna Review | What's new, prices, hybrid MPG, pictures 2021 Honda Odyssey

Quick take: Basically the ultimate baby gadget that unabashedly favors parenting functionality over all other concerns. Its second-row Magic Slide Seat is brilliant, and the interior is awash in other clever kid-friendly details. Still, it's dull to look at, duller to drive and other, more interesting vans are still plenty functional. Score: 7.5 What it competes with: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Pacifica, Toyota Sienna, Kia Carnival Pros: Innovative family features, Magic Slide second-row seat Cons: Disconnected steering feel, generic styling, boring interior design From the editors: West Coast Editor James Riswick — “The Magic Slide second-row seat is a brilliant feature that could easily push the Odyssey into must-buy status for some families. The ability to slide the middle row laterally, and therefore move child seats inboard away from the vehicle's sides is a big deal. The standard middle seat also lets you plug the child seat into it, allowing the outboard seats to be occupied." Senior Editor, Green John Beltz Snyder — "Honda kept the kids in mind with the Odyssey, and it makes life easier for the parents up front. It’s not as good to drive as the other minivans, but it’s got plenty of power, second-row captain’s chairs that move every which way and clever tech features that help you keep an eye on your precious cargo." In-depth analysis: 2021 Honda Odyssey Review | The ultimate baby gadget 2021 Chrysler Pacifica

Quick take: A great van that's definitely worth considering thanks to its compelling design and features, most notably its class-leading infotainment offering. Still, it's overshadowed by its plug-hybrid version we review separately. If you like the Pacifica, that's the version to get. Score: 7 What it competes with: Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, Kia Carnival Pros: Unique Stow ‘n Go second row, powerful V6 and available AWD, great infotainment Cons: Could’ve had the Hybrid, not as nice as others in cheap trims From the editors: Road Test Editor Zac Palmer — "I really dig the new interior and infotainment system applied in the refresh. A Pacifica Hybrid would still be my overall top minivan pick, but available all-wheel drive makes the gas Pacifica a solid choice for winter climates. In-depth analysis: 2021 Chrysler Pacifica First Drive | More features, better van 2021 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid