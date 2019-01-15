2019 Detroit Auto Show Mega Photo Gallery | Cobo mojo

DETROIT — It's Day 2 of press previews at NAIAS, the big Detroit Auto Show. We've covered the reveals and the deals (the new Ford-VW global alliance). And now we've crisscrossed the Cobo Center show floor and photographed the goods from every angle. So without further ado, we bring you our visual overview — hundreds of photos, with links to just a portion of our Detroit coverage. Prepare to feast:
2020 Cadillac XT6 - 2020 Cadillac XT6 revealed as Caddy's first big crossover
2020 Ford Explorer - 2020 Ford Explorer revealed: New SUV from the rear-drive platform up
2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid - 2020 Ford Explorer ST with 400 hp and Explorer Hybrid revealed in Detroit
2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility Hybrid
2020 Ford Shelby GT500 - 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 pumps out 700+ hp courtesy blown 5.2L V8
GAC Entranze Concept - Chinese automaker GAC unveils Entranze concept crossover
2019 Hyundai Elantra GT N Line - Hyundai Elantra GT N Line expands N performance lineup with mild upgrades
Hyundai Veloster N TCR - Hyundai Veloster N TCR gives the hot hatch legit racing credentials
Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept - Infiniti QX Inspiration Concept SUV may be the most Japanese thing in Detroit
2020 Kia Telluride - 2020 Kia Telluride crossover moves the brand upscale, and a bit off-road
Lexus LC Convertible Concept - Lexus LC Convertible Concept is likely headed for production
2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition - 2020 Lexus RC F adds hardcore Track Edition and lots of carbon fiber
Nissan IMs Concept - Nissan IMs Concept is a slinky, sporty EV sedan
2019 Ram Heavy Duty - 2019 Ram Heavy Duty gets new face, 1,000 lb-ft Cummins and the towing crown
Subaru 2019 Motorsports Livery - Subaru brought back its best rally racing look
Subaru WRX STI S209 - Subaru WRX STI S209 brings wider body, 341 hp, gold wheels to Detroit
2020 Toyota Supra - 2020 Toyota Supra debuts in Detroit: At last! Rejoice! And read all about it
2019 Toyota Supra Xfinity Series Race Car
2020 Volkswagen Passat - 2020 Volkswagen Passat is a redesigned sedan in a sea of crossovers