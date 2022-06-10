Polestar 3 and 5 updates, and a compact Toyota pickup? | Autoblog Podcast #733

In this episode of the Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor, Green, John Beltz Snyder. First, they discuss the news, including the possibility of a compact Toyota pickup, new details about the Polestar 3 and Polestar 5, whether Tesla needs a PR department and fresh info about the 2023 Honda HR-V. They also review the GMC Sierra, Kia EV6, Hyundai Kona Electric and Buick Enclave Avenir.
Next, Consumer Editor Jeremy Korzeniewski reports from the ground at the first drive of the Ford Bronco Raptor, and Multimedia Producer Erik Maier joins in to talk about Autoblog's Father's Day gift guide and other deals.
Send us your questions for the Mailbag and Spend My Money at: Podcast@Autoblog.com.
Autoblog Podcast #733
Get The Podcast
- Apple Podcasts – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
- Spotify – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast on Spotify
- RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
- MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Rundown
- Toyota looking hard at compact pickup market
- Polestar 3 shows itself and looks good
- Polestar 5 electric sedan outed in EU patent images (and now we have spy shots)
- Does Tesla need a PR department? (via Automotive News)
- 2023 Honda HR-V pricing and specs revealed
- Cars we're driving:
- 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate
- 2022 Kia EV6
- 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric
- 2022 Buick Enclave Avenir
- Dispatch: 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor
- Father's Day gift ideas straight from the Autoblog staff
- Five excellent Father's Day deals for dads
Feedback
Autoblog is now live on your smart speakers and voice assistants with the audio Autoblog Daily Digest. Say “Hey Google, play the news from Autoblog” or "Alexa, open Autoblog" to get your favorite car website in audio form every day. A narrator will take you through the biggest stories or break down one of our comprehensive test drives.
Related video: