Nissan and Arctic Trucks create a sweet Navara pickup you can buy, if you live in Europe

Add another ride to our list of cool things we can't have in America. Nissan just revealed an off-road version of the Navara midsize pickup truck called the Navara Off-Roader AT32. The AT in the name referenced the company that helped Nissan develop the truck: Arctic Trucks. You may recognize the Iceland-based company as the one that built the Toyota Hilux pickups that took the "Top Gear" team to the North Pole, and the Hyundai Santa Fe Sport that crossed the Antarctic. And this isn't some one-off, this is a Navara that the average buyer can pick up in Europe.
The upgrades include some off-road basics. The suspension has been slightly lifted and 32-inch off-road tires fitted for improved ground clearance. Wider fender flares were added to keep the tires covered, and they feature little cutouts that have tire pressure references on them. Underneath, skid plates run the length of the car to protect vulnerable, expensive powertrain components.
The Navara Off-Roader AT32 gets a few extra goodies that go beyond just suspension and tire upgrades, though. It gets a snorkel that does indeed help with improving water fording, in addition to keeping dust out of the intake. It also gets a front locking differential to go with the regular Navara's rear locking differential, meaning it should deliver some impressive off-road traction.
Naturally this truck isn't coming to the U.S. since Nissan doesn't even offer the normal Navaras here. And that's a bummer. But at least we can cheer ourselves up with the myriad other off-road pickups we have to choose from, such as the Tacoma TRD Pro, Chevy Colorado ZR2, Ford F-150 Raptor, and Ram 2500 Power Wagon. Plus we have a couple more coming in the Ford Ranger Raptor and rumored Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison potentially developed with American Expedition Vehicles. Maybe we don't have it so bad after all.
