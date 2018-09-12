These are the slowest selling used cars of 2018
There are lots of ways to dissect the merits of one car from another. One of those is by tallying up the number of days it takes to sell each vehicle on the used market. iSeeCars just finished up a study to figure out what the slowest-selling used cars of the past few years are. This study looked at 1-3 year old cars sold from January through July 2018.
There's quite the disparity between these and the industry average according to those that did the study. Some of the results were expected, but others might surprise you.
Head to the next slide to see which cars made the list.
Research the Porsche 911
10. Lincoln MKX
Lincoln MKX: 62.2 days
Recently renamed as the Nautilus for 2019, the Lincoln MKX was completely revamped for the 2016 model year. At first, it seemed surprising to see a luxury crossover sell so slow, but that actually becomes a trend on this list. American car buyers might be more likely to choose a crossover nowadays, but Lincoln’s reputation might just not be good enough to compete toe-to-toe with German rivals.
Research the 2018 Lincoln MKX
9. Ford Taurus
Ford Taurus: 62.6 days
Color us unsurprised about this one. The Ford Taurus has been lingering on dealer lots without any significant changes since the 2010 model year. Ford is nixing it after the 2019 model year completely, along with all its other four-door sedans. Compared to everything else in this segment the Taurus is a dinosaur - we can still appreciate the quick SHO model though.
Research the 2018 Ford Taurus
8. Mazda CX-9
Mazda CX-9: 62.9 days
The Mazda CX-9 is a fantastic car, and probably the most agile three-row SUV at its price point. It finds itself on this list due to the higher asking price when compared to most of the rest of its segment. Mazda arguably put together a better driving experience than everybody else, but people shopping in this segment might care more about price and electronic gizmos than they do handling.
Research the 2018 Mazda CX-9
7. Cadillac XT5
Cadillac XT5: 64.2 days
There was some definite name cache that Cadillac threw away when switching the SRX to the XT5 nameplate in the 2017 model year. The car itself got better, but it hasn’t seemed to help move them quickly off the lots. This vehicle is another luxury American crossover too, so it could be hurting from foreign competition.
Research the 2018 Cadillac XT5
6. Ford Flex
Ford Flex: 64.3 days
Here’s another vehicle that Ford is killing after the 2019 model year. It received one update during its lifetime that started as a 2009 model, but the car hasn’t evolved much past its original state. This vehicle is in a strange middleground of segments as well. It’s not a van, but it’s not exactly an SUV or crossover either. People are entirely enamored with crossovers nowadays, and this relic just doesn’t sell that well anymore.
Research the 2018 Ford Flex
5. Land Rover Discovery Sport
Land Rover Discovery Sport: 66.1 days
Despite being Land Rover’s best-selling vehicle, the Discovery Sport just doesn’t seem to move off lots quickly. This car is far from dead like many of the others on this list though. Land Rover has an update in the works for the 2020 model year that could even include a hybrid model. Its average used car pricing is near the top of the segment, which explains why sales are so slow for the time being.
Research the 2018 Land Rover Discovery Sport
4. Porsche 911
Porsche 911: 67.5 days
The first sports car on this list happens to be one of history’s most iconic: the Porsche 911. We can chalk this one up to the high prices people command for these cars. It’s also the most expensive vehicle that iSeeCars analyzed, so it might not even be abnormal for others in this high price bracket.
Research the 2018 Porsche 911
3. Buick Lacrosse
Buick Lacrosse: 67.6 days
Buick tries hard to convince people about how cool it is with its commercials, but maybe people aren’t buying it yet. They don’t appear to be poorly priced, but shaking its old-timer reputation has been an issue for years and might be affecting them here. The LaCrosse is an extremely new car compared to others on this list, as it was redesigned for the 2017 model year.
Research the 2018 Buick LaCrosse
2. Buick Regal
Buick Regal: 67.7 days
Another Buick, the Regal, finds itself in the top three of this list. The Regal got a full redesign for the 2018 model year though, and several different body styles to go with it. We’ll see if the Sportback and TourX Regals are able to save it from the crossover apocalypse…
Research the Buick Regal
1. Porsche Cayenne
Porsche Cayenne: 67.8 days
Another pricey Porsche takes the top spot for the slowest selling used vehicle at almost 68 days spent on the lot. According to iSeeCars’ analysis, the Cayenne is one of the most expensive used SUVs on the market. Seeing this extremely popular Porsche at the top of the list is still surprising. People continue to eat up any luxury SUV they can find, but the Cayenne doesn’t seem to play well with that stereotype.