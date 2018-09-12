slide-7420992

There are lots of ways to dissect the merits of one car from another. One of those is by tallying up the number of days it takes to sell each vehicle on the used market. iSeeCars just finished up a study to figure out what the slowest-selling used cars of the past few years are. This study looked at 1-3 year old cars sold from January through July 2018.

There's quite the disparity between these and the industry average according to those that did the study. Some of the results were expected, but others might surprise you.

Head to the next slide to see which cars made the list.