We now come to the first car that wasn't sold for a charity. It's a new McLaren Senna that Barrett-Jackson says is the first to go to auction. Or at least the first to go to auction as second-hand, since McLaren itself auctioned the 500th model a little over a year ago. This car bears serial number 5 of 500 examples. Whoever sold it put 281 miles on the clock, and we suspect the buyer picked it up because they didn't grab one before they first sold out . How else to you explain paying roughly $500,000 over sticker price?