The 11 most expensive lots at the 2019 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale Auction

3 hrs ago
The best of Barrett-Jackson

Barrett-Jackson's big Scottsdale auction has come and gone once again, and we've rounded up the biggest sales of the event. Six of the lots broke $1 million, with two charity auctions going for over $2 million. A majority of the million-dollar auctions were charity auctions, and three of them were for the first examples of special models. Click on through to see which cars brought the big money, and which brought slightly less big money.
2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition: $2,500,000

The big winner was the first example of the 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition. The car was first shown during Pebble Beach week, and is notable for wearing the Gulf Oil colors of blue and orange, along with a modern take on the 1968 Le Mans-winning GT40's racing number 9. The proceeds for this auction when to benefit the southeastern Michigan chapter of the United Way, and the winning bidder was Rick Hendrick of Hendrick Motorsports.
2020 Toyota Supra: $2,100,000

Not far behind was the very first 2020 Toyota Supra. The car in question is a Launch Edition in matte gray, and its retail price would only be about $56,000 without options. But being the first, and with money going to the American Heart Association and Bob Woodruff Foundation, and the price unsurprisingly skyrocketed.
2019 McLaren Senna: $1,457,500

We now come to the first car that wasn't sold for a charity. It's a new McLaren Senna that Barrett-Jackson says is the first to go to auction. Or at least the first to go to auction as second-hand, since McLaren itself auctioned the 500th model a little over a year ago. This car bears serial number 5 of 500 examples. Whoever sold it put 281 miles on the clock, and we suspect the buyer picked it up because they didn't grab one before they first sold out. How else to you explain paying roughly $500,000 over sticker price?
1981 Jeep CJ7: $1,310,000

Back to the charity vehicles! Not far behind the McLaren is this modified 1981 Jeep CJ7. This Jeep was built by Gas Monkey Garage and will be featured in a future episode of the shop's show, "Fast 'N' Loud." It was fully restored and has a 4.2-liter straight-six with a three-speed manual and a 4-inch lift. It's also impressively tasteful and in keeping with period modifications, such as the chrome brush guard with smiley KC Daylighter off-road lights. All the proceeds from this truck go to the Gary Sinise Foundation.
2014 Mercedes-AMG G 63 6x6: $1,210,000

The only other private sale to break $1 million is this Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6. In case you somehow missed this mega-truck when it launched, let us remind you of some of the details. It has not two, but three sets of axles, and they're special Portal axles that use gear sets at each end so the main axle shafts can sit above the center line of the wheels, enhancing ground clearance. All three axles have differential locks, too. Powering it is a twin-turbo 5.5-liter V8 coupled to a seven-speed automatic. Oh, and it sold out back in 2015.
First 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: $1,100,000

Another of the big Detroit Auto Show debuts, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, is the last of the cars to break the million mark. Like the GT and Supra, this Mustang is the very first one, and it went to the CEO of Barrett-Jackson. The GT500 is the most powerful road car Ford has built with over 700 horsepower. All the proceeds go to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
2012 Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition: $918,500

Although there are a handful of Lexus LFAs left unsold in the U.S., this isn't one of them. Instead, it's a sinister-looking Nurburgring Edition, the track-oriented hardcore version of the already pretty hardcore LFA supercar. What differentiates it from other LFAs are the obvious aerodynamic upgrades, light wheels and 10 more horsepower.
2005 Saleen S7: $687,500

Back in the mid-2000s, Saleen, well-known for modified Fords, created its own supercar in the form of the stunning-looking S7. It was a beast then, and still is with a 750-horsepower twin-turbo 7.0-liter Ford V8. This particular model was sold to a buyer in Europe, and has since returned to America. In about 14 years, it only racked up 240 miles on the odometer.
2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 C7.R Edition: $600,000

Since the Corvette Z06 starts at a little over $80,000, $600,000 may seem like an absurd amount of money for the car. But there's a reason for the high cost, this one was owned by NASCAR star Jeff Gordon. It's also a limited edition version that we reported as numbering just 500, but Barrett-Jackson says there were 570. Either way, there aren't many of them. Finally, proceeds from the auction went to support the Jeff Gordon Children's Foundation.
2006 Ford GT Heritage Edition: $533,500

Yep, there was another Ford GT Heritage Edition for sale at the Barrett-Jackson auction. It's actually one of three 2006 Heritage Edition GTs that sold, but this is the only one that went for over $500,000. We're not really sure why, since it wasn't even the one with the lowest mileage. We suppose it just went across the block at the right time.
Bumblebee Camaros: $525,000

We then round out this list with four Bumblebee Camaros from the Transformers films. All four were sold as one lot, so someone was able to walk away with most versions of the bright yellow Autobot. The cars could hardly be more official, too, since they came right out of GM's collection. All proceeds for the cars went to Operation Homefront.
